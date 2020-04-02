Get A Massive Collection Of PC Games, Books, And Comics By Donating To COVID-19 Relief

Humble Bundle has an incredible deal if you need a boost to your self-quarantine/social distancing entertainment backlog while also supporting charities on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.
The Conquer COVID-19 Bundle contains $US1,071 ($1,743)-worth of PC games, tabletop games, graphic novels, books, and other software for just $US30 ($49), all of which goes to four charities to help with coronavirus relief efforts: Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders, and Partners in Health. Of course, you can also pay more than $US30 ($49), if you want. There’s even a “leader board” of sorts listing the highest donations (which can be entirely anonymous), and you can divvy up your payment among the charities as you wish.
This is an incredibly generous deal and an excellent way to grab PC versions of some of the best games released in recent memory. And if you already own some of these titles, you can gift the extra codes to your friends and family.
On top of the massive pile of games and reading material, you also get a special one-month-free subscription to Humble Choice, which is Humble Bundle’s PC gaming subscription service—that means you’ll get even more stuff in the coming weeks, all of which you can keep forever, even if you cancel your subscription.
The Conquer COVID-19 Bundle is only available until April 7th. If you can’t pay $US30 ($49) right now, you can set up a reminder by going to the bundle’s page, then clicking the “Remind” bell icon next to the countdown timer. Also note that some of the games have a limited number of keys and may run out before the deal is over.
Here’s everything you get in the Conquer COVID-19 Bundle for just $US30 ($49):
PC games
-
A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
-
A Mortician’s Tale
-
Agents of Mayhem
-
Alien Spidy
-
Broken Age
-
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
-
Brutal Legend
-
Darksiders Deathinitive Edition
-
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
-
Double Fine Adventure
-
DUCATI - 90th Anniversary
-
Europa Universalis IV
-
Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
-
GNOG
-
Hacknet
-
HIVESWAP: Act 1
-
Hollow Knight
-
Into the Breach
-
Jackbox Part Pack 2
-
Killing Floor 2
-
Lego Batman 3
-
LostWinds
-
Magicka
-
Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
-
Party Hard
-
Pikuniku
-
Psychonauts
-
Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
-
Speed Brawl
-
Sniper Elite III
-
Stealth Inc 2
-
Stick Fight: The Game
-
Super Hexagon
-
SUPERHOT
-
This is the Police
-
Totally accurate Battle Simulator
-
Tropico 4
-
Undertale
-
VVVVVV
-
The Witness
-
Wizard of Legend
-
World of Goo
-
Worms Revolution
-
Zombotron (limited keys)
Tabletop games and puzzles
-
Star finder: Pact Worlds Campaign (digital ebook)
-
Crosswords of Wisdom Vol. 1 & 2
Other software
-
Music Maker EDM Edition (include $US10 ($16) voucher that can be used for in-app purchases)
-
Tilt Brush
Graphic novels and manga (ebooks)
-
The Army of Darkness: Ash the Author
-
The Boys Vol. 1
-
Criminal Vol. 1
-
Fairy Tale: Happy’s Adventure Vol. 1
-
Nowhere Men Vol. 1
-
Oblivion Song Vol. 1
-
Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen
-
Saga Vol. 1
-
Spawn Origins Vol. 1
-
Undiscovered Country #1
Books (ebooks)
-
Animal Kind by Emma Lock
-
The Art of Captivating Conversations by Patrick King
-
Coping Skills by Faith G. Harper
-
Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome to Lovecraft by Joe Hill
-
Journeys Through Time & Space collection
-
Minfulness for Kids by Carole P. Ramon and J. Robin Albertsen-Wren
-
The Mood Elevator by Larry Senn (include audiobook version)
-
Prisoners of Our Thoughts (includes audiobook version
