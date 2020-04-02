Get A Massive Collection Of PC Games, Books, And Comics By Donating To COVID-19 Relief

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

Humble Bundle has an incredible deal if you need a boost to your self-quarantine/social distancing entertainment backlog while also supporting charities on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

The Conquer COVID-19 Bundle contains $US1,071 ($1,743)-worth of PC games, tabletop games, graphic novels, books, and other software for just $US30 ($49), all of which goes to four charities to help with coronavirus relief efforts: Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders, and Partners in Health. Of course, you can also pay more than $US30 ($49), if you want. There’s even a “leader board” of sorts listing the highest donations (which can be entirely anonymous), and you can divvy up your payment among the charities as you wish.

This is an incredibly generous deal and an excellent way to grab PC versions of some of the best games released in recent memory. And if you already own some of these titles, you can gift the extra codes to your friends and family.

On top of the massive pile of games and reading material, you also get a special one-month-free subscription to Humble Choice, which is Humble Bundle’s PC gaming subscription service—that means you’ll get even more stuff in the coming weeks, all of which you can keep forever, even if you cancel your subscription.

The Conquer COVID-19 Bundle is only available until April 7th. If you can’t pay $US30 ($49) right now, you can set up a reminder by going to the bundle’s page, then clicking the “Remind” bell icon next to the countdown timer. Also note that some of the games have a limited number of keys and may run out before the deal is over.

Here’s everything you get in the Conquer COVID-19 Bundle for just $US30 ($49):

PC games

A Good Snowman is Hard to Build

A Mortician’s Tale

Agents of Mayhem

Alien Spidy

Broken Age

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Brutal Legend

Darksiders Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Double Fine Adventure

DUCATI - 90th Anniversary

Europa Universalis IV

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

GNOG

Hacknet

HIVESWAP: Act 1

Hollow Knight

Into the Breach

Jackbox Part Pack 2

Killing Floor 2

Lego Batman 3

LostWinds

Magicka

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2

Party Hard

Pikuniku

Psychonauts

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville

Speed Brawl

Sniper Elite III

Stealth Inc 2

Stick Fight: The Game

Super Hexagon

SUPERHOT

This is the Police

Totally accurate Battle Simulator

Tropico 4

Undertale

VVVVVV

The Witness

Wizard of Legend

World of Goo

Worms Revolution

Zombotron (limited keys)

Tabletop games and puzzles

Star finder: Pact Worlds Campaign (digital ebook)

Crosswords of Wisdom Vol. 1 & 2

Other software

Music Maker EDM Edition (include $US10 ($16) voucher that can be used for in-app purchases)

Tilt Brush

Graphic novels and manga (ebooks)

The Army of Darkness: Ash the Author

The Boys Vol. 1

Criminal Vol. 1

Fairy Tale: Happy’s Adventure Vol. 1

Nowhere Men Vol. 1

Oblivion Song Vol. 1

Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen

Saga Vol. 1

Spawn Origins Vol. 1

Undiscovered Country #1

Books (ebooks)

Animal Kind by Emma Lock

The Art of Captivating Conversations by Patrick King

Coping Skills by Faith G. Harper

Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome to Lovecraft by Joe Hill

Journeys Through Time & Space collection

Minfulness for Kids by Carole P. Ramon and J. Robin Albertsen-Wren

The Mood Elevator by Larry Senn (include audiobook version)

Prisoners of Our Thoughts (includes audiobook version

[Waxy.org]