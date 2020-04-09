Find The Best Video Chat App With This Mega-Guide

I’m tired of answering the question, “Which video chat service should I use?” I don’t know which is the best one, because I don’t know what your specific needs are or how much annoyance you’re willing to tolerate—here’s looking at you, Zoom’s 40-minute-cutoffs—to achieve picture-perfect videoconferencing for you and your 97 friends. Oh, and for free, too.

Thankfully, I don’t have to do the legwork anymore: Thanks to this new no-bullshit Video Conferencing Guide from FiveThirtyEight’s Paul Schreiber—with research from Lifehacker contributor Yael Grauer—figuring out which video service will best fit your needs is a five-minute affair, if that.

To get started, pull up videoconferencing.guide in your browser. You’ll encounter this gigantic chart, which goes on for more columns than I even want to show in a screenshot:

Screenshot: David Murphy

In the first column, you’ll see a list of every video service you’re liable to think of. (At least, I can’t think of any that have been overlooked.) Every subsequent column lists the various attributes you might care about, including:

Free / Paid

1:1 or 1:many capabilities (free or paid)

Participant Limit

Time Limit

Recording

Screen-sharing

Join via phone or browser

Text chat

Grid View

Open Source

There’s also a link provided to each service’s browser extensions (for Chrome or Firefox), as well as links to its desktop or mobile apps, if applicable.

The only thing missing from videoconferencing guide is the ability to sort the various columns, useful if you’re trying to prioritise something like participant limits above any other feature. You can, of course, use a browser extension like Table Capture to quickly and easily import the site’s contents to whatever spreadsheet tool you prefer, like so:

Screenshot: David Murphy

And that’s it! This mega-roundup is particularly useful because it will save you the countless hours you would have spent comparing videoconferencing apps yourself—or trying to convince your friends (with data!) that their preferred selection is inferior to your favourite. Thanks again to Paul for doing all the work so the rest of us don’t have to.