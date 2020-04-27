Fernet And Orange Liqueur Are A Fantastic Match For Whiskey

You Should Be Eating Tofu All The Time

Photo: Claire Lower

Now that I am out of Campari, I am being forced to explore the long-ignored corners of my bar cart. Things are not exactly bleak: Plenty of bottles remain—but they are bottles I don’t reach for super often. This has led to a lot of Googling, which has led to me discovering new cocktails, so it’s a net positive overall.

One such discovery is the Old Timber, a stirred whiskey cocktail from Salt House written up for Serious Eats by Maggie Hoffman. It’s a cosy drink with an almost autumnal vibe. I know, it’s technically spring, but this week has felt grey. Maggie uses rye, Fernet-Leopold and triple sec, but I did not have those exact things. It turns out that bourbon, Fernet-Vallet and Dry Curaçao also work just fine, so don’t get too hung up on brands, especially during These Times.

To make this sweet and spicy whiskey drink, you will need:

  • 60ml whiskey (bourbon or rye)

  • 8ml orange liqueur (15ml if you’re using Dry Curaçao)

  • 8ml Fernet (whatever you happen to have)

Add everything to a mixing glass filled with ice and stir until chilled. Drain into a lowball with a big rock and enjoy.

