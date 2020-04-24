Everything Coming to Netflix In May

Image: Netflix

With stay-at-home orders still in place, there's nothing like having a new list of shows and movies to look forward to. For your entertainment this May, we bring to you everything coming to Netflix including Rick & Morty, which is back for season four, and a new true-crime docuseries that will catch everyone's attention.

Note: All program descriptions and synopses were provided by Netflix.

Netflix Original Series

Casi Feliz/Almost Happy (Season One/May 1)

Image: Netflix

Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and two kids.

Into The Night (Season One/May 1)

Passengers and crew aboard a hijacked overnight flight scramble to outrace the sun as a mysterious cosmic event wreaks havoc on the world below.

Hollywood (Season 1/May 1)

In post-World War II Hollywood, an ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true.

Workin' Moms (Season 4/May 6)

Image: Netflix

Maternity leave is over and it's time for these four moms to return to work while navigating kids, bosses, love and life in modern-day Toronto.

Dead to Me (Season 2/May 8)

A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn't quite what she seems.

The Eddy (Limited Series/May 8)

The owner of a Paris jazz club gets tangled up with dangerous criminals as he fights to protect his business, his band and his teenage daughter.

Valeria (Season 1/May 8)

A writer in creative and marital crises finds support from three friends, who are also discovering themselves. Based on the novels by Elisabet Benavent.

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2/May 8)

Image: Netflix

Three food and design experts travel the world to revive failing restaurants by connecting them to the local culture beyond their gorgeous views.

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2/May 8)

Old-school auto collector Mike Hall, his pal Avery Shoaf and son Connor Hall go the extra mile to restore retro cars — and hopefully turn a profit.

Bordertown (Season 3/May 11)

A gifted detective takes a job in a small town so he can spend more time with his family. But he's soon drawn into a web of disturbing murder cases.

Chichipatos/The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 1/May 15)

A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a kingpin disappear during a performance — but is then unable to make him reappear!

White Lines (Season 1/May 15)

Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path.

Magic for Humans (Season 3/May 15)

Image: Netflix

From baffling people on the street to orchestrating elaborate tricks, Justin Willman blends good-natured magic with grown-up laughs.

Dérapages/Inhuman Resources (Season 1/May 15)

La reina de Indias y el conquistador/The Queen and the Conqueror (Season 1/May 16)

Years after Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her people and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina reenters his life to get revenge.

The Big Flower Fight (8-Part Series/May 18)

Ten pairs of florists, sculptors and garden designers face off in a friendly floral fight to see who can build the biggest, boldest garden sculptures.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 1/May 18)

Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.

History 101 (May 22)

Image: Getty

A series of bite-size history lessons about scientific breakthroughs and social movements.

Selling Sunset (Season 2/May 22)

The elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2/May 22)

Nova Scotia’s favorite miscreants have always been super sketchy. Now, carrying on from the Season 12 finale, the boys have become complete cartoons.

Control Z (Season 1/May 22)

When a hacker begins releasing students' secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover his/her identity.

Dynasty (Season 3/May 23)

The Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children — in this updated reboot of the classic prime-time soap.

Blood & Water (Season 1/Coming Soon)

Image: Netflix

A 16-year-old gets herself transferred to the same high school as a girl whom she suspects is her sister, who was kidnapped at birth 17 years earlier.

Space Force (Season 1/May 29)

A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military's newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off.

Netflix Weekly Series

Rick & Morty (Season 4/May 6)

Image: Netflix

Brilliant but boozy scientist Rick hijacks his fretful teenage grandson, Morty, for wild escapades in other worlds and alternate dimensions.

Snowpiercer (Season 1/May 17)

In this futuristic thriller, the world has become a frozen wasteland, and the remaining humans inhabit a giant train that perpetually circles the globe.

Netflix Films

The Half Of It (May 1)

Romantic comedy directed by Alice Wu about an unexpected teenage love triangle.

All Day and a Night (May 1)

While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime.

Mrs. Serial Killer (May 1)

Image: Netflix

When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.

The Lovebirds (May 22)

When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.

18 regali (May 8)

Italian drama directed by Francesco Amato.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (May 12)

It's an interactive Kimmy special! Kimmy's getting married, but first she has to foil the Reverend's evil plot. It's your move: What should she do next?

The Wrong Missy (May 13)

Tim thinks he's invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date.

Te quiero, imbécil/I Love You, Stupid (May 15)

Image: Netflix

After Marcos is dumped by his girlfriend, he attempts to reinvent himself as a modern man with the help of a childhood friend and an online guru.

Rebelión de los Godinez (May 20)

Spanish film starring Gustavo Egelhaaf.

Original Comedy Specials

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (May 5)

Jerry Seinfeld takes the stage in New York and tackles talking vs. texting, bad buffets vs. so-called "great" restaurants and the magic of Pop Tarts.

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything: Collection (May 18)

Turning 50. Remarrying. Buying a new house. Experiencing existential dread at Denny's. Life comes at Patton Oswalt fast in his latest stand-up special.

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (May 26)

Hannah Gadsby ("Nanette") returns for her second stand-up special and shares her latest takes on popularity, identity, language, feminism and more.

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (Coming Soon)

Musician & Bangalore based stand-up comedian takes the stage.

Original Documentaries

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (May 11)

Image: Netflix

Explore hallucinogenic highs and lows as celebrities share funny, mind-blowing tales via animations, reenactments and more in this documentary.

Trial By Media (May 11)

In this true crime docuseries, some of the most dramatic trials of all time are examined with an emphasis on how the media may have impacted verdicts.

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (May 20)

Actor and singer-songwriter Ben Platt performs music from his album, "Sing to Me Instead," and shares his personal journey in this concert special.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 (May 29)

"Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture of Bangkok, Lisbon, Mexico City and more.

Kids & Family

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (May 1)

Beep, beep — go, go! Buckle up for fun and adventure with adorable kid car Cory Carson as he explores the winding roads of Bumperton Hills.

Whitestar (May 8)

Image: Netflix

When Megan and her new horse Whitestar win dressage competitions after a short training, the owner who got rid of Whitestar demands his horse back.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (May 8)

Armed with tools and engineering smarts, monkey mechanic Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force help the people of Blunderburg solve all of their problems.

The Hollow: Season 2 (May 8)

Three teens join forces to find a way home after waking up in a strange realm filled with magic portals, perplexing puzzles and vicious beasts.

True: Terrific Tales (May 12)

Through the magic of the Story Spinner, True and her friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood and other classic tales.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5/May 15)

Image: Netflix

Soldier Adora finds a magic sword — and her identity as legendary hero She-Ra. She joins the Rebellion, but her best friend stays with the evil Horde.

Netflix Original Anime

Scissor Seven: Season 2 (May 7)

Seeking to recover his memory, a scissor-wielding, hairdressing, bungling quasi-assassin stumbles into a struggle for power among feuding factions.

Dorohedoro (May 28)

Amnesiac Caiman seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido’s help. In the Hole, that’s a threat.