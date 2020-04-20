Disney's Bedtime Hotline Offers Kids Free Bedtime Messages From Characters

Apple's iPhone SE Can Now Be Pre-Ordered Through Vodafone

Last September, Disney offered a “Bedtime Hotline” for two weeks where the young and young at heart could call to listen to a bedtime message from their favourite Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, or Pixar character.

Now, the free hotline is making a brief reappearance to help kids staying at home off to dreamland.

Between now and April 30th, you can access the hotline by calling 1-877-7-MICKEY.

When you do, you’ll be prompted to select the character you’d like to listen to a message from. Options include Mickey himself as well as characters like Goofy and Donald Duck.

Unlike September’s offering, your options are just traditional Disney characters this time rather than Marvel or Star Wars characters.

Once you’ve made your selection, a recorded goodnight message from your selected character will play, and then the service will hang up.

If you’d like to listen to another message, you’ll have to dial in again to select another character.

The prompts at the beginning are definitely geared more towards parents than little ones, so you also likely want to go through those yourself and then put the goodnight message on speakerphone rather than just dialling and handing over your phone.

