Dav Pilkey Is Hosting Virtual Readings And Drawing Lessons

Dav Pilkey—author and illustrator of the Captain Underpants and Dog Man children’s book series—is, like most of us, stuck at home. So he’s teaming with the Library of Congress to read to our kids and help them learn to draw some of his most beloved characters.

Starting today, Pilkey is releasing a variety of short weekly videos in which he gives mini drawing lessons, reads a chapter from one of his books (complete with excellent character voices and sound effects), or tells a story about how he came up with a character (Li’l Petey is based on his mum!).

Here he is reading a chapter of Dog Man Unleashed:

Pilkey is the latest of some of our other favourite authors, illustrators and celebrities to offer to break up the at-home monotony for our kids. They could also doodle with Mo Willems or join LeVar Burton or Josh Gad for regular story times.

You can watch Pilkey’s full collection on YouTube; the Library of Congress will drop new videos in every Friday morning. Pilkey also has additional content for kids on Scholastic’s “Dav Pilkey At Home” website, including downloadable copies that teach kids how to draw Dog Man, book cover colouring sheets and other activities.

