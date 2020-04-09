Combat Uneven Baking With a Pizza Stone

A common complaint with gas ovens, especially older ones, is that they bake food unevenly. A pizza stone can help remedy this. Photo by Jo.

To get a better idea of your oven's finicky baking behaviour, you can find its hot and cool spots using shredded coconut, then map it out with a broiler pan.

This helps you work around the issue, but a pizza stone can help you fix it. The Kitchn explains:

A pizza stone holds heat incredibly well and also radiates it outward at a very even and steady rate. This makes it a great tool not just for making pizza, but also for turning your cranky gas range into a sure and steady cooking machine.

If you bake with a gas oven, you'll want to check out the full post below, which is full of useful info.

5 Important Things to Know About Baking in a Gas Oven [The Kitchn]