The Fastest NBN Plans, According To Netflix

Lettuce Is Garbage And Always Has Been Garbage

Here's How Renting Has Changed In Australia During Coronavirus

Combat Uneven Baking With A Pizza Stone

Combat Uneven Baking With a Pizza Stone

A common complaint with gas ovens, especially older ones, is that they bake food unevenly. A pizza stone can help remedy this. Photo by Jo.

To get a better idea of your oven's finicky baking behaviour, you can find its hot and cool spots using shredded coconut, then map it out with a broiler pan.

This helps you work around the issue, but a pizza stone can help you fix it. The Kitchn explains:

A pizza stone holds heat incredibly well and also radiates it outward at a very even and steady rate. This makes it a great tool not just for making pizza, but also for turning your cranky gas range into a sure and steady cooking machine.

If you bake with a gas oven, you'll want to check out the full post below, which is full of useful info.

5 Important Things to Know About Baking in a Gas Oven [The Kitchn]

Comments

  • darren @darren

    Don't wash your pizza stone. Let it age and impart delicious flavour to your food.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate amazon anime au deals

11 Anime Classics Everyone Should Watch

About 90 per cent of everything is crap, according to Sturgeon's Law. With anime, it's probably closer to 99.9 per cent. A lot of the stuff is nonsensical, over whimsical and/or uncomfortably violent and pervy. But just like every other genre, there are some absolute gems hidden among the refuse that deserve to be cherished by all. Here are 11 anime classics that you should definitely take a chance on — with links to buy in Australia.
au cooking kitchen-hacks slow-cookers

11 Things You Should Never Make In A Slow Cooker

Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a nice warm meal. While some meals are perfect to make in a slow cooker, you should stick to making certain meals in an oven or stove top. Here are 11 things you should never make in a slow cooker.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles