Clean Your Damn Condiments

Photo: Shutterstock

Not to get all “change your entire life with one weird trick,” but I really do think cleaning the gunky, crusty, drippy lids and sides of your various condiments is a tiny hack that can enhance your mood and improve your overall sense of wellbeing.

Like a dingy baseboard or unmade bed, a collection of grody squeeze bottles casts a pall over the space it occupies. Your brain may not register it as acutely as it would a rotten vegetable or broken egg, but these gloomy, sticky little containers are subtly killing the vibe in your fridge and kitchen.

Luckily, you now have time to clean them, and the time to clean them is now. Banish the congealed ketchup crustsies and wipe away the jam drips—heck—you can even wash whole-arse bottles under hot running water (just make sure they remain sealed while you do so; watery ketchup is incredibly disgusting). Once your condiments are spic and span, dry them thoroughly and return them to their little shelves. Unless, of course, they are expired salad dressings. I am begging you to free yourself from the oppression of expired salad dressings. (You’re never going to use them!)

The success of a meal plan can only be judged by the percentage of it that’s consumed. It may sound obvious, but the execution of a good meal plan requires planning meals you are excited to eat. Picking the right proteins, vegetables and sides is important, but picking the right condiments — I’m talking sauces, marinades and pickled things — is even more so.

