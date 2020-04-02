Cheap Deal: Get Google Pixel 4 For Half The Price At Vodafone and Optus

Google Pixel 4 may have only been around for six months, but the all-round, featured-packed phone boasting incredible camera quality, is now easier (and cheaper) to get a hold of. Here's how.

Both Vodafone and Optus are now offering a whooping 50% discount on the 64GB version of Pixel 4. This is great given the hype surrounding the phone's 'human-like' responses. Here's Gizmodo's full review if you're looking for more information before getting the handset for yourself.

Cheap Vodafone Mobile Plans For Google Pixel 4

Vodafone has halved the outright price of the 64GB Pixel 4, bringing it down to $524, effectively saving you $14.55 monthly on a 36-month plan, or $21.83 on the 24-month plan.

Vodafone's plans start at $54.55 per month on a 36-month plan with 10GB, or $61.83 per month on a 24-month plan.

Of course, since the company's plans are contract-free, you can always leave early by paying out the remainder of the phone. Considering it would still only cost you half as much compared to buying it outright in a store, we think this a pretty solid deal.

36-month Pixel 4 (64GB) Vodaphone Plans

24-month Pixel 4 (64GB) Vodaphone Plans

Cheap Optus Mobile Plans For Google Pixel 4

If you prefer Optus, it too is offering a similar deal barring a slight variation in prices.

Optus plans start at $53.56 per month with 10GB on a 36-month plan, or $60.84 per month on a 24-month plan, giving you savings of $21.84 per month on a 24-month plan, or $14.56 per month on a 36-month plan.

Though the plans are contract-free, leaving early would mean you forfeit the discount on the remainder of your contract term. The only way to save on the device is to stick it out with Optus.

36-month Pixel 4 (64GB) Optus Plans

24-month Pixel 4 (64GB) Vodafone Plans

