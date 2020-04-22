Can You Be Happy In Quarantine?

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

With everything going on in the world right now, it may feel impossible (or even selfish) to try to be happy. Gretchen Rubin, author of The Happiness Project, joined us from her home to share some of her tips on how to try to be happy (or at the very least, cope with sadness) at this difficult time.

Rubin says that it’s important to remember there are different types of sadness to deal with—there’s the current state of the world, but also personal problems popping up. She says it’s important to acknowledge that all of these fears are valid, and affect different people.

If you want to combat dread, she recommends holding on to your routines (exercising, tidying up), and your social connections. She points out that one of the most gratifying actions we can do is reach out to people who may not have the wherewithal to reach out themselves. For all of Rubin’s advice, check out the video below.

What To Eat If You Have Depression

There's still a lot we don't know about mental illness, but medical professionals are starting to place more importance on factors like diet and sleep in the treatment of these conditions. A review of the literature has identified some of the best nutrient-rich foods that can aid sufferers of depression and anxiety.

Read more

