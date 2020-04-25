You Should Be Eating Tofu All The Time

10 Ways To Make Your Dog Happier

5 Cooking Mistakes We All Make (And How To Fix Them)

Buy Your Kids A Bunch Of Cardstock

Photo: Shutterstock

You might be at the point in this stay-at-home pandemic where you need to switch up your kid’s art supplies a bit. Maybe they’ve already blown through every piece of construction paper in the house, or maybe you’re tired of Magic-Erasing surfaces where markers have bled through too-thin paper. If so, it’s time to pull out the big guns, by which we mean “give your kids a crapload of cardstock.”

Writer and mother Kate Flaim explains the hack in this very smart tweet:

Screenshot: Twitter

Flaim’s words are wise. Cardstock is the perfect paper for kids to draw on or create with. It’s not flimsy: it won’t tear and will withstand even the most saturating of markers. Also, it stacks easily and neatly in a pile after several sheets have been strewn about the living room throughout the day.

Cardstock’s sturdiness also makes it a good candidate for use in a variety of creative ways: It can serve as the “Stay Out!” sign propped in front of their pillow fort. It can form the numbered squares they tape to the floor for their indoor hopscotch game. It can be cut into any number of play props: a sun to hang up for your indoor picnic, a sword for a sibling duel or business cards for the new “store” or “art gallery” they’re opening up in their bedroom.

There are some already available online for reasonably cheap but you can find them at any office supply store in a variety of colours. They're usually reserved for special occasions in normal times but does a pandemic count as a special occasion? You know it does.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au contact-tracing-app coronavirus covidsafe government

How Does The CovidSafe Contact-Tracing App Work?

The Australian government's much-talked about coronavirus-tracing app, CovidSafe, is now live and more than one million Aussies have already downloaded it. If you're still unsure of how it works and whether it's safe to use or not, here's everything you need to know.
affiliate au excel online-learning stackcommerce

Top 7 Excel Skills Employers Are Looking for (And How to Master Them While at Home)

A big part of any business is keeping up with the latest developments in industry software, making it vital to continue learning new updates to stay ahead of the game. Most companies assume candidates for business roles are fluent in Excel, and you should have the chops to prove them right.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles