Behold The Simple Comfort Of A Butter-Baked Onion

Photo: Claire Lower

Onions are an assertive ingredient, usually used to bring either aggressive astringency or deep, developed umami to a dish. A baked onion, however, does neither, and it still manages to be one of my favourite onions. Butter-baked onions are soft and sweet, with a brothy savouriness that reads almost like French onion soup. It’s a homey, comforting side dish, and it only requires three ingredients.

Traditionally Vidalia onions are favoured for this preparation, but any mild or sweet onion will do. The peeled, slightly cored allium is stuffed with butter and your favourite bouillon, then baked until it is falling-apart soft. There’s no charring, no caramelizing—just a humble, retrained allium, gently cooked in the laziest compound butter. To make it, you will need:

1 onion

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon butter

1 bouillon cube or 1 teaspoon of Better Than Bouillon (any flavour, but the roasted beef one with bring major French onion soup vibes)

Cut the root end off of the onion so it stands up on its own, peel the skin off, then core a substantial chunk out of the top of the onion with a pairing knife; you just need enough space for about a tablespoon and a half of ingredients.

Photo: Claire Lower

Mash the butter and bouillon together, then stuff it inside its new home.

Photo: Claire Lower

Wrap the onion in foil, gathering it at the top so it looks a metal onion.

Photo: Claire Lower

Pop the little package in a 350-degree oven for 60-70 minutes, until it is soft and supple.

Photo: Claire Lower

Slice into it, and watch the tender slices melt into a pile.

Photo: Claire Lower

Baked onions can serve as a standalone side, but I’ve recently taken to throwing them into whatever pan sauce I happen to be making with dinner. Last night, after deglazing a pork chop pan with a little almost-oxidized vermouth, I added the onion (and its bouillon-y juices) to the pan—and folks, it’s a move I will definitely be repeating.