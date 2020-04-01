Before You Apply For A Job During The Pandemic, Check This List

Photo: Shutterstock

Searching for a new job is already a process that’s packed with stress and uncertainty. The coronavirus pandemic only makes things more complicated. Millions of people are out of work and companies around the world have announced hiring freezes for the foreseeable future.

If you’re preparing your application for a job listing you saw online, that role may already be frozen. Even worse: Some companies have begun to rescind job offers.

To make it easier to determine who’s hiring and who’s not, Tech industry negotiation firm Candor built a running spreadsheet of companies that have put hiring freezes in place.

The live-crowdsourced database notes whether a company is continuing to hire or has stopped the process; it also points out if a company has rescinded offers or laid off workers. Companies across all industries are included, not just those that fall squarely into the technology sector.

The company says it does not verify submissions made on its site or by email, though it does merge duplicate reports and keep an eye on abusive language. Many of the submissions include information about how the information was obtained, or links to active careers listings on company websites.

We’ve reached out to Candor to find out what it does if it gets conflicting reports about the same company and will update this post if we hear back.

If you see a company you want to work for on this list, you’ll want to do your due diligence to try to get more information. But this directory can be a starting point to help you complete the task more quickly.

If you’re looking for a job, don’t let the number of companies pausing the process completely scare you. Some industries are ramping up hiring now, including shipping, online learning, grocery stores and services, and of course, medical fields.

While the available roles may not be a perfect fit for your experience, keep in mind that a lot of companies are looking for temporary help as they accommodate staff shortages during the pandemic.