Bake Healthier Banana Bread by Adding Avocado

Banana bread can be a sweet treat, but it's not really that healthy for you. Improve your banana bread's texture and nutritional value by mixing in an avocado.

Photo by whitneyinchicago.

Health.com's recipe is grain free and contains no refined sugar. The avocado not only helps the bread stay moist, it adds healthy fats and fibre. The bread's not as sweet as regular banana bread, the article notes, but you can add chocolate nut butter, chocolate chips or jam to make the bread even tastier.

The avocado addition also looks like it's a substitute for butter. There is one egg required, however, so it's not vegan, although you can use an egg substitute — perhaps another 1/2 a banana!

How to Make Energizing Banana Bread with Avocados [Health]