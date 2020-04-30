Here's Who Can Get Tested For Coronavirus Around Australia

TAFE NSW Is Offering Free Online Courses For Aussies to Upskill In Isolation

Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus And Amazon Prime Video In May

PSA: If You're Using Australia Post, Send Your Mother's Day Gifts ASAP

Image: Getty

Australia Post is encouraging Aussies to get their Mother's Day gifts delivered at the earliest so mum's around the country can receive their presents by 10 May.

According to a press release sent to Lifehacker Australia, the last four weeks, from 2 April to 30 April, have been some of the busiest for the postal service. It's been overwhelmed by the number of parcels coming through its system as more and more Aussies place orders online while working from home.

Despite the increase in demand, a reduced number of flights and social distancing restrictions in place, the service has been processing record volumes. In fact, it has repurposed and opened 15 facilities to continue parcel delivery despite the huge jump in figures. Around 600 casuals have also been hired to help out during this busy period.

Keeping the above in mind, Australia Post Executive General Manager Community and Consumer, Nicole Sheffield, is encouraging all its customers to send their Mother’s Day gifts as soon as possible.

“We know that Mother’s Day will be very different for many Australians this year, which is why we’re encouraging people to send their gifts in the next few days to avoid disappointment next weekend,” she said in the press release.

When do I need to send my parcel for it to arrive before Mother's Day?

For those opting for the normal Parcel Post option, Australia Post recommends getting organised and sending out parcels by 1 May for delivery to the west coast and 4 May for the east coast. This is for delivery before Mother’s Day.

If you want to use Express Post, which is Australia Post’s fastest postal delivery option, packages can be sent as late as 6 May for major capital cities for delivery before Mother’s Day.

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented April peak right now, consistently having delivered over 2 million parcels each business day the last few weeks – so it’s time to get any presents for Mum in the post as quickly as possible,” Sheffield added.

If you're still struggling to come up with a really good idea for your mum, we've got a Mother's Day gift guide to help you out. Here's a warning though, you may just want a couple of these items for yourself.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au fears pests science spiders

Huntsman Spiders Are Great (No, Really)

You’re driving along and you open the sun visor. You’re cleaning at home and bump a painting hanging on the wall. Suddenly, out runs a huge, hairy spider. Australia’s huntsman spiders are the stuff of myths and nightmares. But these are also the most interesting of their family, and deserve their place in the pantheon of Australian wildlife.
au coronavirus covid-19 feature restrictions testing

Here's Who Can Get Tested For Coronavirus Around Australia

Australia's coronavirus case count has been in considerable decline over the past few weeks and as a result, testing criteria around the country are being eased. This means you might be eligible for a test even if you've just got a sore throat. Here's who can get tested for coronavirus in Australia.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles