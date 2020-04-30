PSA: If You're Using Australia Post, Send Your Mother's Day Gifts ASAP

Image: Getty

Australia Post is encouraging Aussies to get their Mother's Day gifts delivered at the earliest so mum's around the country can receive their presents by 10 May.

According to a press release sent to Lifehacker Australia, the last four weeks, from 2 April to 30 April, have been some of the busiest for the postal service. It's been overwhelmed by the number of parcels coming through its system as more and more Aussies place orders online while working from home.

Despite the increase in demand, a reduced number of flights and social distancing restrictions in place, the service has been processing record volumes. In fact, it has repurposed and opened 15 facilities to continue parcel delivery despite the huge jump in figures. Around 600 casuals have also been hired to help out during this busy period.

Keeping the above in mind, Australia Post Executive General Manager Community and Consumer, Nicole Sheffield, is encouraging all its customers to send their Mother’s Day gifts as soon as possible.

“We know that Mother’s Day will be very different for many Australians this year, which is why we’re encouraging people to send their gifts in the next few days to avoid disappointment next weekend,” she said in the press release.

When do I need to send my parcel for it to arrive before Mother's Day?

For those opting for the normal Parcel Post option, Australia Post recommends getting organised and sending out parcels by 1 May for delivery to the west coast and 4 May for the east coast. This is for delivery before Mother’s Day.

If you want to use Express Post, which is Australia Post’s fastest postal delivery option, packages can be sent as late as 6 May for major capital cities for delivery before Mother’s Day.

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented April peak right now, consistently having delivered over 2 million parcels each business day the last few weeks – so it’s time to get any presents for Mum in the post as quickly as possible,” Sheffield added.

