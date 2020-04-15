Ask A Mental Health Expert About Navigating Life In A Pandemic

Photo: Photo provided by Sanam Hafeez, PsyD

As we all navigate life in a pandemic, one of the pressing questions is how to prioritise our mental health in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. Given the rapid changes to our lives, the worries about a crashing economy, as well as the nonstop worries about keeping our loved ones safe and healthy, many people are reporting increased amounts of fear, stress, anxiety and depression.

These reactions are normal, but also need to be proactively managed, whether through self-care mechanisms or through the formal help of mental health professionals. The effects of this pandemic will be felt for a long time, and that includes the long-term effects to our mental health.

Here to answer all of your questions about how to prioritise your mental health in the midst of a crisis is Sanam Hafeez, PsyD, a neuropsychologist and the founder and director of Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services, P.C., which has offices in Queens and Manhattan. In addition to running this large practice, Hafeez is also a teaching faculty member at Columbia University.

As part of her practice specialties, she works with patients suffering from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. When Hafeez is not here, you can find her on Instagram @DrSanamHafeez, where in addition to covering mental health topics, she also talks about life as a mother to twin boys.

In other words, she is the person to ask about anything related to how to prioritise your mental health during this crisis.