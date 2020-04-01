After Dark Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty Images

With new rules stopping non-cohabitating partners from physically meeting and many of us home alone, it might be time to consider adding a toy or two to your 'self care' regimen. There are lots of options for everyone, including great toys for couples that can be remotely controlled. Here are some of the great deals we've tracked down..

1. We-Vibe Jive Rechargeable App Controlled Love Egg Vibrator: Controlled with the We-Connect app, this vibrator can be used solo or controlled remotely by a trusted partner. The contoured design means the love egg stays in place however much you wriggle so your hands are free to wander. You'll find this vibrator at LoveHoney for $139.95 .

2. Doc Johnson Quickies To Go UltraSkyn Mouth Masturbator: This masturbation aid has a tight and textured interior for plenty of stimulation. It's also travel-friendly so you can take it away when the lockdown is over. Get into this offer at Catch for $19.99.

3. Joy 10 Function Powerful G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator: Whether you're flying solo or chatting online with a partner, this vibrator will hit the spot. With multiple settings and a clitoral stimulator, the Joy 10 will deliver pleasure whenever you need a break from the tedium of being locked in at home. The Joy 10 is $49.95 at Love Honey.

4. 10 Function Textured Silicone Glans Vibrator: The folks at Love Honey say "If you want to get a-head, get a hat! A hat for your penis, that is". This silicone vibrator has ten different modes and a remote so you can lie back and enjoy the moment. It's just $39.96 at Love Honey.

5. Loving Joy FLUX Silicone Bendable G-Spot Vibrator: This slim and bendable shaft has a specially curved tip to help you hit your G-spot every time. It boasts seven different settings and easy-to-use controls. Grab this deal at Catch for $79.99.

