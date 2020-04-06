Here Are Five Alternatives To Reddit

The Best Contract-Free NBN Plans With No Setup Fees

Are You Aged 18-35? Tell Us How You're Coping With Covid-19 And Win a $500 Uber Voucher

A Full-Body Workout You Can Do In Your Office Chair

office chair workoutImage: Getty Images

Even if work piles up in the office, you don't have to completely shove aside taking care of your fitness. This quick workout from DAREBEE can help keep your exercising momentum, or at the very least, offer a nice breather from a stressful day of work. All you need is an office chair.

Most of the suggested exercises should be familiar to you. For example, you already technically do chair squats every time you get up to a standing position from your chair, but you're aiming to do the motion more slowly and deliberately. You also already do "chair body lifts", which works out triceps, whenever you re-adjust yourself in your seat. Chest squeezes can be effective because you're working your chest muscles with isometric contractions. And criss-cross arms are just great to help you break away from hunching over your computer.

Tips On Home Workout Essentials By Fitness Expert, Luke Istomin

Gyms across Australia have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and left many Aussies struggling to keep their fitness routine on track during these tough times. But, former F45 co-founder, Luke Istomin, believes home workouts are an effective way to overcome the barrier using just a few gym equipment essentials.

Read more

Try this workout the next time you have 15 minutes to spare. And if you don't want to get weird looks from coworkers, you can always duck into an empty meeting room, or do them on the stairwell.

A Full-Body Workout You Can Do In Your Office Chair

[Via DAREBEE]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

annoyances driving petrol

What Happens If You Put The Wrong Type Of Petrol In Your Car?

I drive a lot of different vehicles when I need to get around, but I'm always a little worried when it's time to fill them up. Will something happen if I use 91 instead of 95, or vice versa? This thread at StackExchange answers the question.
au coronavirus feature jobkeeper jobseeker pandemic

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

In light of the economic ramifications of the coronavirus outbreak in Australia, the government has announced a new suite of welfare packages to help Australians who've found themselves out of work with the new shutdown restrictions or economic downturn. Among them are the JobKeeper and Jobseeker payments, which are a little confusing at first. Here's what you need to know.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles