50 Free Ways To Lose Weight And Improve Your Health

Image: Getty Images

The winter hibernation period is about to end, which means we'll soon have an extra layer of fleshy insulation to shed. One solution is to blow a small fortune on a personal trainer. Alternatively, here are 50 ways to fast track your health that won't cost you anything (and will make you a happier person in the process).

Between gym memberships, protein powders and fitness trackers, the cost of staying in shape can quickly reach eye-watering amounts. But not if you're smart about it. As the following infographic from NetCredit points out, there are numerous ways to improve your health and fitness levels without spending a cent.

Handily, the graphic doesn't neglect the mental side of keeping healthy either - there are some great tips here even if you have no interest in becoming physically fit. It also explains the health mistakes you're probably making right now, like eating meat every day, working through lunch and staying up late.

Without further ado, here are 50 inexpensive things you can do today to be healthier with minimal effort.

[Via NetCredit]