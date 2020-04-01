Do Cold Showers Really Cool You Down?

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

50 Free Ways To Lose Weight And Improve Your Health

Image: Getty Images

The winter hibernation period is about to end, which means we'll soon have an extra layer of fleshy insulation to shed. One solution is to blow a small fortune on a personal trainer. Alternatively, here are 50 ways to fast track your health that won't cost you anything (and will make you a happier person in the process).

Between gym memberships, protein powders and fitness trackers, the cost of staying in shape can quickly reach eye-watering amounts. But not if you're smart about it. As the following infographic from NetCredit points out, there are numerous ways to improve your health and fitness levels without spending a cent.

Handily, the graphic doesn't neglect the mental side of keeping healthy either - there are some great tips here even if you have no interest in becoming physically fit. It also explains the health mistakes you're probably making right now, like eating meat every day, working through lunch and staying up late.

Without further ado, here are 50 inexpensive things you can do today to be healthier with minimal effort.

[Via NetCredit]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

kids mind-hacks parenting psychology

10 Things To Stop Saying To Your Kids (And What To Say Instead)

Current research shows that some of the most commonly used and seemingly positive phrases we use with kids are actually quite destructive. Despite our good intentions, these statements teach children to stop trusting their internal guidance system, to become deceptive, to do as little as possible, and to give up when things get hard.
au food household kitchen safety

Don't Store Open Tins In The Fridge

I saw this open tin of stuffed vine leaves in our office fridge and immediately freaked out. I'd always been told that leaving food in an opened tin risked food poisoning, and I believed that. But then I realised I'd never bothered to question why this rule applied. Time to investigate.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles