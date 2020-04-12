12 Sex Myths Busted By Science

Ever since you learnt what was between your legs, you probably had questions. Those questions inevitably lead to answers. It's likely not all of those answers are grounded in actual fact. Now it's time to bust all those myths you've heard about the birds and the bees — with science.
Courtesy of the Institute for the Study of Urological Diseases and the Centre for Sexual and Reproductive Health in Greece comes a long (not that size matters) infographic about some of the most common misconceptions around the horizontal tango.
With informative stats around important matters as 'girth', masturbation and homosexuality, this infographic quickly puts to bed a number of popular myths about sex that have penetrated every facet of our lives.
Truth is, this is only scratching the surface of the amount of misconceptions around bumpin' uglies, but it's as good a place as any to get started with a little extra education — and it might even put you in the mood to learn more.
This story has been updated since its original publication.
How To Sext
Sexting is one of those private matters that we don't talk that explicitly about — perhaps because admitting we sext tips people off to the existence of digital nudes. Let's unlock our phones and discuss textual stimulation out in the open.
