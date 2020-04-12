12 Sex Myths Busted By Science

How To (Legally) Download Or Stream Movies For Free

Ever since you learnt what was between your legs, you probably had questions. Those questions inevitably lead to answers. It's likely not all of those answers are grounded in actual fact. Now it's time to bust all those myths you've heard about the birds and the bees — with science.

Courtesy of the Institute for the Study of Urological Diseases and the Centre for Sexual and Reproductive Health in Greece comes a long (not that size matters) infographic about some of the most common misconceptions around the horizontal tango.

With informative stats around important matters as 'girth', masturbation and homosexuality, this infographic quickly puts to bed a number of popular myths about sex that have penetrated every facet of our lives.

Truth is, this is only scratching the surface of the amount of misconceptions around bumpin' uglies, but it's as good a place as any to get started with a little extra education — and it might even put you in the mood to learn more.

Image: www.imop.gr

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • travi @travi

    Well to put this argument at rest, I think I figured it out.
    You see It depends. It matters to some and not others, and as some men may have figured out, some girls, are big and small too, just inside out. Seems obvious seeing I do not change, yet the perspective of my thang has a lot. Some say average, some say too big, some ask is it in yet. In the end, I know, it is them, not me.
    Or is it us both....

    Last edited 12/07/19 11:49 pm
    -1

