Lettuce Is Garbage And Always Has Been Garbage

Here's How Renting Has Changed In Australia During Coronavirus

Here Are Five Alternatives To Reddit

11 Things You Should Never Make In A Slow Cooker

Image: iStock

Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a nice warm meal. While some meals are perfect to make in a slow cooker, you should stick to making certain meals in an oven or stove top.

Here are 11 things you should never make in a slow cooker.

#1 Pasta

Noodles continue to absorb liquid as the dish sits, so making pasta in a slow cooker will result in mushy noodles.

#2 Fresh herbs

When cooked for a long time, herbs become wilted, brown, and flavourless. It's best to add fresh herbs to your dish at the very end.

#3 Rice

Cooking rice in your slow cooker results in brittle rice around the edges and under cooked grains in the centre. It's best to stick to making rice in a sauce pan and serve it with your dish after.

Raw meat

Although technically you can cook raw meat in your slow cooker, it's best not to. Your cut of meat will lack flavour. Instead, sear it first before adding it to the cooker.

Wine

Unlike cooking with wine on a stove-top, wine has no way of escaping in a slow cooker. That means the alcohol won't cook off, and may saturate your dish with an unpleasant flavour.

Dairy products

If you add dairy to your slow cooker, it will likely curdle. If your recipe calls for dairy, it's best to add it in the last few minutes of cooking.

Delicate vegetables

Delicate vegetables like asparagus, spinach, tomatoes, and peas, will overcook in a slow cooker. It's best to stick to sturdier vegetables like carrots and potatoes.

Couscous

If cooked in a slow cooker, couscous can get super mushy. Much like rice, it's best to cook it separately and add it to the dish right before you serve it.

Seafood

It takes very little time for fish to cook, so preparing it in a slow cooker will overcook it — making your fish taste rubbery. It's best to stick to cooking seafood on the stove-top.

Boneless chicken breast

When lean meats are cooked for a long time they can dry out easily. Leave the bones in the chicken to achieve fall-off-the-bone tenderness.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

[Via Business Insider]

Comments

  • ij @ijameson

    Just watched an episode of Alton Brown's 'Good eats' where he made Lasagne in a slow cooker.
    It can be done.

    0
    • Virus @virus__

      There was also that time he made a lasagne in a dishwasher on Mythbusters with Adam & Jamie..

      2
  • darylcheshire @darylcheshire

    What about a pressure cooker? Is that another article?
    My recent attempts create a weeks supply of food for one person.

    0
  • thingy Guest

    There are plenty of slow cooker recipes with wine in them - are they all wrong then?

    0
    • Virus @virus__

      I find if you reduce the wine on the stove top first it imparts a greater flavour anyway, and you've cooked off a lot of the alcohol by then anyway.

      0
  • astrogirl @astrogirl

    I've done almost everything on that list in a slow cooker and it's turned out fine.

    2
  • Virus @virus__

    I have a slow cooker/pressure cooker. The recipe book that came with it has recipes for most of this list, ha.

    0
    • skrybe @skrybe

      I feel like the recommendations in this article are all based on cooking without sauce. Pretty much all the slow cooking I've done has the ingredients basically submerged in liquid so stuff like chicken drying out is a non event.

      The only one I'd really agree with is the pasta one. But even that's just a case of timing. Make sure the pasta is the last ingredient you add and give it just long enough to soften. And probably the rice too. Though I'm not sure why you'd cook rice in the slow cooker as opposed to a proper rice cooker or a good ole' saucepan.

      To me the slow cooker is all about throwing in everything and letting it simmer a long time. Not about cooking specific items (like rice).

      0
  • guestwhowould @guestwhowould

    Searing meat isn't cooking it. It's dtill raw inside.

    -1
    • petercave @petercave

      I have a favourite lamb shank recipe that doesn't include searing or browning and it's a winner. There are lots of recipes for the slow cooker that include wine and are delicious.

      0
    • death_au @death_au

      Indeed. That's why you then pop it in the slow cooker to, you know, cook.

      0
  • kene @kene

    I add peas about an hour from the end. Tomatoes are great, they become part of the sauce. I haven't tried other "delicate" vegetables but I am sure that they can be added late in the cooking.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

annoyances driving petrol

What Happens If You Put The Wrong Type Of Petrol In Your Car?

I drive a lot of different vehicles when I need to get around, but I'm always a little worried when it's time to fill them up. Will something happen if I use 91 instead of 95, or vice versa? This thread at StackExchange answers the question.
au cooking kitchen-hacks slow-cookers

11 Things You Should Never Make In A Slow Cooker

Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a nice warm meal. While some meals are perfect to make in a slow cooker, you should stick to making certain meals in an oven or stove top. Here are 11 things you should never make in a slow cooker.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles