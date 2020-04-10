Turn These 10 Skills into a New Side Hustle

During these uncertain times, many of us are looking for new opportunities to make extra money. Now is the time to take the skills you already possess or learn a new one and start-up a side-hustle from the comfort of your home.

As we all know, digital marketing isn't going anywhere anytime soon and is an essential part of a business plan. Make a profit by learning the ins and outs of digital marketing and how to make a brand thrive by learning leading social media strategies, digital advertising best practices, how to generate leads online, and so much more.

Keeping track of invoices, processing payroll, and managing miscellaneous financial documents, are services that businesses will pay big bucks to take on. Lingering behind the scenes, the organisation of a company's bookkeeping is many times the determining factor of their financial survival. Learn everything you need to know about QuickBooks Pro 2020 and add valuable business management skills to your CV.

It's no secret that we are all living in a digital world. Learn how you can leverage your writing abilities and promote a brand digitally with 150+ lessons on writing effective, sellable, and engaging digital content. Veteran copywriter Alan Sharpe and digital product creator Danny Liu guide you through everything you need to know to freelance from anywhere in the world and land the best-paying copywriting gigs.

As demand for digital content becomes more predominant, the need for video editing becomes a hot commodity. Learn everything you need to know about Final Cut Pro X, a revolutionary app for creating, editing, and producing high-quality videos. With access to over 35 in-depth lectures, you'll soon be editing videos from scratch like a pro and be able to export files for every digital need.

One very much overlooked element when forming a business is an SEO/SERP plan of action. Make this need a bouncing board to launch your career as an SEO/SERP pro and build a brand's lead online presence. You'll learn everything needed to create successful backlinks, keywords, optimization of a site, and so much more.

With eCommerce thriving, the perfect opportunity arises to start making a profit online with Amazon. This 13-course bundle teaches you the ins and outs of Amazon FBA, including how to create a successful Amazon product from scratch, how to source wholesale products, tips on generating income once your store is running, and so much more! You'll be able to track your success and soon start an Amazon business of your own.

With more data available these days, analytical skills are being sought out more than ever by industries of all sorts. Whether you're a beginner or a more advanced Excel professional, you're bound to get something out of this comprehensive step-by-step bundle and start offering your data-driven services in no time.

If you're bursting with ideas that you think may make for a good podcast, now is your chance! With podcasts quickly becoming a mainstream entertainment commodity, learning how to develop and launch a podcast of your own can generate a nice extra income for yourself. You'll learn everything from basic formatting to advanced audio best practices, tips from experts, and more.

Business isn't only about creating the perfect products/services; it's also about getting to know who you're selling to and the products that they'll generally buy. By learning the latest techniques and psychology behind buying patterns, you'll gain insight into the mind of the consumer and be able to sell more effectively. This complete bundle brings you expert insights into successful sale optimization, new product promotion, and selling techniques for all sorts of industries and passions.

One of the biggest challenges that every business faces is retaining quality employees that are a company fit. Tap into this in-demand industry and learn how you can do recruiting on your own with The Ultimate Guide to Human Resources. With eight courses and over 200 lessons, this complete bundle will teach you how to find the best candidates, become a better manager, persuade effectively in the digital age, and so much more.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.