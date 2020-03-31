How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

Here's How To Access The Government's Coronavirus WhatsApp (And How To Use It)

The Best Ways To Get Windows 10 For Free

YouTube TV Subscribers Get A Free Month Of EPIX With No Strings Attached

Photo: Shutterstock

YouTube TV is giving subscribers free access to the EPIX channel through April 25, throwing a lifeline to users running out of stuff to watch on their self-quarantine backlog.

You can think of EPIX—which usually runs an additional $US6 ($10) on top of the normal YouTube TV subscription price—as a lot like Showtime or HBO: It’s a premium channel focused primarily on movies, but offering exclusive TV series, documentaries and stand-up specials as well.

Here are a few noteworthy exclusives:

  • Godfather of Harlem

  • Get Shorty

  • Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally’s stand-up special

  • Pennyworth

  • Perpetual Grace

  • The Punk docu-series

  • War of the Worlds (the series)

If you’re a YoutTube TV subscriber, EPIX will be automatically added to your channel listings and on-demand library—you don’t have to sign up or opt-in to anything. The channel will also be automatically removed after April 25th, so you don’t have to worry about incurring unnecessary charges once the free offer is over. That said, EPIX can be easily added to your subscription in the YouTube TV app or website if you find it’s worth your while (and your money).

Those without a YouTube TV subscription can also try out both services with a seven-day free trial, if you’re curious.

[Android Police]

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

firefox-quantum google-chrome web-browsing

It's Time To Switch From Google Chrome

Since its debut, Chrome has grown in popularity, though its once-stellar reputation has taken a bit of a hit as of late. Examples of Chrome-only sites are more and more common, reminiscent of the days when Microsoft's Internet Explorer dominated the web browser market. It's been shown to be a massive memory hog as well, slowing down machines as users create more and more tabs. And then there's the impending removal of ad-blocking.
au food household kitchen safety

Don't Store Open Tins In The Fridge

I saw this open tin of stuffed vine leaves in our office fridge and immediately freaked out. I'd always been told that leaving food in an opened tin risked food poisoning, and I believed that. But then I realised I'd never bothered to question why this rule applied. Time to investigate.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles