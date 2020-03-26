How To Get The Coronavirus Support Payments From The Australian Government

What Fast Food Outlets Are Open In Australia Right Now

Australia Is Shutting Down Pubs, Bars, Cafes and Restaurants — Here's What You Need To Know

You Can Take Your Temperature With A Meat Thermometer

Photo: Shutterstock

Just like isopropyl alcohol and clean wipes, the coronavirus pandemic has turned oral thermometers into an impossibly hot commodity. If you’ve been unable to track one down to take your temperature, the solution might already be in your kitchen—as it turns out, meat thermometers work as well on human mouths as they do on roasts and steaks.

Instant-read digital meat thermometers work just like the one you keep in the medicine cabinet: Sanitise the probe with alcohol, tuck it firmly under your tongue, tightly close your lips, and wait for the numbers to stop changing. It might be a little pointier than you’re expecting, and it won’t beep at you when the reading is complete, but neither of these is a dealbreaker—especially when the alternative is not knowing whether you have a fever. Just pay attention to the numbers on the display and be gentle, so as to avoid stabbing yourself (or your family members) in the tongue.

Unfortunately, old-school dial thermometers are decidedly less useful for taking your temperature. They can work, provided that they can measure temperatures in the 100ºF range with single-degree accuracy. However, a bare-bones thermometer that measures in increments of 5 degrees is functionally useless because the difference between normal body temperature and a raging fever is often 2 degrees or less. If that’s all you have, it’s worth picking up a digital meat thermometer; they’re still well-stocked in stores, and at about $20, they’re inexpensive. Plus, when all this is over, you’ll have a handy kitchen tool to rely on for years to come.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

food myths nutrition

10 Food Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Is milk really good for your bones? Are all salty snacks unhealthy? Do you need to drink two litres of water per day? These are just some scientific food "facts" that aren't as concrete as you might think.
au burgers fast-food mcdonalds takeaway

Four Menu Items McDonald's Staff Refuse To Eat

McDonald's employees know more about the company's food than anyone. After all, they spend all day cooking, handling and serving the stuff. They subsequently have a pretty good idea of which menu items are great and which are best avoided. Here are four McDonald's products that they are happy to serve you — but would never eat themselves.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles