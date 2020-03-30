You Can Get Final Cut Pro X And Logic Pro X Free For 90-Days Right Now

If you’re using your social distancing time at home to hone your music or video editing skills, you can score a free month of a number of popular software programs to help you make it happen.
Apple is currently offering free 90-day trials of its professional video and music editing apps, Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X.
You were already able to get a free 30-day trial of Final Cut Pro before the pandemic, but Logic Pro wasn’t available as a free trial at all.
If you happen to already be taking advantage of Final Cut Pro X’s 30-day free trial then you can extend it to the 90-days under this promotion as well.
To take advantage of the deal, go to Final Cut Pro X or Logic Pro X’s page on Apple’s website and click the “Free Trial” button at the top-right side of the page for Final Cur Pro, or the “Try Logic Pro X free for 90 days” link in the middle of the page for Logic X.
Final Cut Pro X requires a Mac with macOS 10.14.6 or later, 4GB of RAM (8GB recommended for 4K editing, 3D titles, and 360° video editing), Metal-capable graphics card, 1GB of VRAM recommended for 4K editing, 3D titles, and 360° video editing, 3.8GB of available disk space.
Logic Pro X requires 6GB of disk space for a minimum installation or up to 63GB of disk space for the full Sound Library installation. You also need a Mac running macOS 10.13.6 or later with 4GB of RAM and an OpenCL-capable graphics card or Intel HD Graphics 3000 or later.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink