You Can Get Final Cut Pro X And Logic Pro X Free For 90-Days Right Now

If you’re using your social distancing time at home to hone your music or video editing skills, you can score a free month of a number of popular software programs to help you make it happen.

Apple is currently offering free 90-day trials of its professional video and music editing apps, Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X.

You were already able to get a free 30-day trial of Final Cut Pro before the pandemic, but Logic Pro wasn’t available as a free trial at all.

If you happen to already be taking advantage of Final Cut Pro X’s 30-day free trial then you can extend it to the 90-days under this promotion as well.

To take advantage of the deal, go to Final Cut Pro X or Logic Pro X’s page on Apple’s website and click the “Free Trial” button at the top-right side of the page for Final Cur Pro, or the “Try Logic Pro X free for 90 days” link in the middle of the page for Logic X.

Final Cut Pro X requires a Mac with macOS 10.14.6 or later, 4GB of RAM (8GB recommended for 4K editing, 3D titles, and 360° video editing), Metal-capable graphics card, 1GB of VRAM recommended for 4K editing, 3D titles, and 360° video editing, 3.8GB of available disk space.

Logic Pro X requires 6GB of disk space for a minimum installation or up to 63GB of disk space for the full Sound Library installation. You also need a Mac running macOS 10.13.6 or later with 4GB of RAM and an OpenCL-capable graphics card or Intel HD Graphics 3000 or later.

