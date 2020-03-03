Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

Reminder: This Is What NSW's Phone-Detecting Cameras Look Like

You Can Get A Free Doughnut Every Friday In March At Dunkin'

Image: Shutterstock

Dunkin’ is offering customers a little bit of an incentive to grab a cup of coffee on Friday mornings: free doughnuts. The doughnut chain is launching “Free Doughnut Fridays” for the month of March. Customers can score a free doughnut of their choice, including the ‘Lucky Shamrock Doughnut,’ every Friday when they purchase any beverage.

In order to take advantage of the promotion, you’ll not only have to buy a beverage, but you’ll also need to be a member of Dunkin’s DD Perks. Joining that program is free, and you can sign up online as well as through Dunkin’s app. The app works similar to a punch card and gives you 5 points for every dollar you spend. 200 points are enough for a free beverage of any size.

To get the deal you’ll need to pay for your order with an enrolled DDCard or scan your loyalty card (found in the app) at checkout.

Dunkin’ is also taking the promotion a step further and offering customers a chance to win free doughnuts for the year. Cheerleader Gabi Butler is working with Dunkin’ on the promotion, which asks customers to post an Instagram story or video “of their best original T-G-I-F-D-F cheer” using the hashtags #FDFSweepstakes and tagging @Dunkin. T-G-I-F-D-F stands for Thank Goodness It’s Free Doughnut Friday, in case you were wondering.

The brand will be randomly selecting winners from everyone that submits a cheer each week on Fridays. You don’t need to buy anything to enter or win the contest.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature job-search jobs resumes

Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

I will read your resume unless it's 10 pages, but (just as you didn't want to write your resume) I really don't want to read your resume. To put it another way, I don't want to read it because I must in order to make a yes/no decision.
android au google-pixel ios iphone saga

Thanks Google, I Hate It

Android tends to beat iOS in reviews on customisation, app selection, and cloud integration so after five years with an iPhone, I decided to put Android to the test and buy a Google Pixel. A year later, I wish I hadn't switched.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles