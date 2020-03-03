You Can Get A Free Doughnut Every Friday In March At Dunkin'

Image: Shutterstock

Dunkin’ is offering customers a little bit of an incentive to grab a cup of coffee on Friday mornings: free doughnuts. The doughnut chain is launching “Free Doughnut Fridays” for the month of March. Customers can score a free doughnut of their choice, including the ‘Lucky Shamrock Doughnut,’ every Friday when they purchase any beverage.

In order to take advantage of the promotion, you’ll not only have to buy a beverage, but you’ll also need to be a member of Dunkin’s DD Perks. Joining that program is free, and you can sign up online as well as through Dunkin’s app. The app works similar to a punch card and gives you 5 points for every dollar you spend. 200 points are enough for a free beverage of any size.

To get the deal you’ll need to pay for your order with an enrolled DDCard or scan your loyalty card (found in the app) at checkout.

Dunkin’ is also taking the promotion a step further and offering customers a chance to win free doughnuts for the year. Cheerleader Gabi Butler is working with Dunkin’ on the promotion, which asks customers to post an Instagram story or video “of their best original T-G-I-F-D-F cheer” using the hashtags #FDFSweepstakes and tagging @Dunkin. T-G-I-F-D-F stands for Thank Goodness It’s Free Doughnut Friday, in case you were wondering.

The brand will be randomly selecting winners from everyone that submits a cheer each week on Fridays. You don’t need to buy anything to enter or win the contest.