You Can Access Fender's Online Guitar Lessons For Free Right Now

If you’re using your time physical distancing to learn guitar, Fender is offering free guitar, bass, and ukulele lessons to the first 500,000 people to sign up for Fender Play. It’s a free trial, but you don’t have to handle over any payment details to get access, so you won’t run the risk of getting charged if you forget about it.

Once you sign up, you’ll need to tell the site which instrument you’d like to learn.

As you learn, the site will track your progress. The recommendation is to practice 3 days a week at least 7 minutes, but let’s be honest, we can all probably do a little better than that right now.

Lessons are broken out in chronological order, so it’s easy to know what exactly you should be doing. Each lesson has a video associated with it, and most of the videos are just a few minutes long, so you can use them to break up your day as short breaks, or watch a bunch back-to-back to get a full-on lesson.

If you’re already learning, you can also pick up lessons wherever you are on that journey. For instance, if you already know some chords you can jump right into something a little more advanced.

If you stick through it through the 90-day trial then you might just be ready to finally start that band once you’re done.