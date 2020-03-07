Why You Can't Use Your Own Cup At Starbucks Right Now

Is It Legal To Drive With Thongs On In Australia?

Photo: Getty Images

If you routinely take your own cup to Starbucks for the discount (and, you know, for the planet), you should know that the coffee chain has changed its policy in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Along with increasing its store-cleaning routines, Starbucks has “paused” the use of personal cups and in-store mugs. In a letter on the company website, Rossann Williams of Starbucks U.S. wrote, “We will continue to honour the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for “for here” ware.”

The chain had closed many of its stores in China last month at the peak of that country’s outbreak of the virus, but reopened most of those locations by the end of February.

“We will continue to stay close to our partners and local health officials, and we are optimistic this will be a temporary situation,” Williams wrote.

If you grab your reusable cup on your way out the door specifically because you’re heading to Starbucks, it may not be worth toting it around since you won’t be able to actually use it. But if you already have a to-go cup with you and stop in, it’s nice to know you can still show it off and get that dime discount.

Otherwise, this is a downer for the earth, but an understandable one for this limited uncertain time.

