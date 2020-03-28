What's Coming To Prime Video In April 2020

How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

Image: A24

April is just around the corner, and along with it will arrive dozens of new movies and television shows on Prime Video.

Aficionados of bonkers horror cinema won’t want to miss Robert Pattinson and an Academy Award-nominated Willem Dafoe in the crazed black-and-white two-hander The Lighthouse on April 16.

Before that, April Fools’ Day sees 20 Bond (James Bond) movies joining the lineup in 4K ultra-HD, including Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Octopussy and Live and Let Die. (Twenty-one if you count the unofficial Sean Connery-as-007 comeback vehicle Never Say Never Again.) Later in the month come Amazon Originals Selah and the Spades, Invisible Life and Les Misérables (a Best International Feature Film nominee at the Academy Awards earlier this year). And on April 29th, everybody cut Footloose with your favourite Kevin Bacon ‘80s classic.

Here’s the full rundown of new and notables:

April 1

April 3

April 10

April 14

April 16

April 17

April 20

April 29

