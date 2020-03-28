What's Coming To Prime Video In April 2020

April is just around the corner, and along with it will arrive dozens of new movies and television shows on Prime Video.
Aficionados of bonkers horror cinema won’t want to miss Robert Pattinson and an Academy Award-nominated Willem Dafoe in the crazed black-and-white two-hander The Lighthouse on April 16.
Before that, April Fools’ Day sees 20 Bond (James Bond) movies joining the lineup in 4K ultra-HD, including Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Octopussy and Live and Let Die. (Twenty-one if you count the unofficial Sean Connery-as-007 comeback vehicle Never Say Never Again.) Later in the month come Amazon Originals Selah and the Spades, Invisible Life and Les Misérables (a Best International Feature Film nominee at the Academy Awards earlier this year). And on April 29th, everybody cut Footloose with your favourite Kevin Bacon ‘80s classic.
Here’s the full rundown of new and notables:
April 1
-
A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)
-
Bangkok Dangerous (2010)
-
Bird Of Paradise (1932)
-
Blind Husbands (1919)
-
Broken Blossoms (1919)
-
Daniel Boone (1936)
-
-
Diary Of A Hitman (1991)
-
Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)
-
Dishonored Lady (1947)
-
Dollface (1945)
-
Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)
-
Dr. T & The Women (2000)
-
Drums In The Deep South (1951)
-
For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)
-
-
Gator (1976)
-
Gods And Monsters (1999)
-
Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)
-
Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)
-
Gorky Park (1983)
-
Hotel Artemis (2018)
-
I Am Legend (2007)
-
Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)
-
Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)
-
Mark Of Zorro (1920)
-
Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)
-
Mutiny (1952)
-
-
Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)
-
-
Repentance (2014)
-
Shirley Valentine (1989)
-
Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)
-
Tarzan The Fearless (1933)
-
The Bodyguard (1992)
-
The Boost (1988)
-
The Brothers Grimm (2005)
-
The Chumscrubber (2005)
-
The Hoodlum (1951)
-
-
The Lost World (1925)
-
-
The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)
-
The Sender (1982)
-
-
-
Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)
-
Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)
-
You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)
-
America In Colour: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
-
Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
-
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)
-
El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)
-
Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
-
Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
-
Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
-
Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
-
The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
-
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)
-
Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)
April 3
April 10
-
-
Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
April 14
-
Vault (2019)
April 16
-
The Lighthouse (2019)
April 17
-
-
Bosch - Amazon Original series: Season 6
-
Dino Dana - Amazon Original series: Season 3B
April 20
-
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
April 29
-
Footloose (2011)
