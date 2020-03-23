What Is 'Pegging'? (And Should You Try It?)

Broad City's iconic pegging scene. Image: Getty Images

Pegging, far from being a fad, is fast becoming something most couples try at least once. Here's everything first timers need to know (but were perhaps afraid to ask.)

For those not in the know, pegging is when a woman penetrates her partner with a strap-on dildo.

There are ancient drawings of pegging, so it’s nothing new, and it’s been a popular theme in porn for decades.

It moved into the mainstream when US sex commentator Dan Savage, author of the Savage Love column, held a contest to come up with a name for the practise.

Pegging is now commonplace — there’s a brilliant scene in the cult TV show Broad City and it dominates the headlines in online sex blogs.

It’s a dynamic-flipping sex act, which both sexes love.

Women want to try it, to experience what it’s like to wield a penis, and most men love being pegged. His prostate is his G-spot, after all, and stimulating it leads to explosive orgasms.

As with anything anal, this isn’t something you surprise your partner with: everyone needs to give it the thumbs up before you go there. Prepare for pegging through anal play to get the anus used to penetration.

If you’re a beginner, I’d opt for a pegging kit that includes both dildos and a harness. You’ll also find loads of others available, too.

You can hold the dildo in your hand but a harness makes it so much easier and means your hands are free to stimulate other bits.

'Pegging' Tips For First Timers

Wait until he’s fully aroused: As you usually would, start by kissing, using your hand and mouth on his penis and other hots spots — any and all the foreplay that makes them relaxed and turned on. Insert a finger or butt plug to relax the sphincter muscles so penetration isn’t painful.

Choose your dildo: Attach the dildo to the harness (follow the instructions for your particular type). Stay small for starters, especially if it’s a first time.

Loosen the harness: This is so you can step into it and put your legs through the loops and main harness around your hips. Tighten. (Most harnesses work on this system, but again, follow the instructions if yours differs.)

It’s a very good idea to practice wearing a harness and strap on before trying it out with your partner, just to get used to wearing it and seeing yourself suddenly sporting a penis.

Add the bullet vibe: If your toy comes with a bullet vibe, add it into the pouch on the harness or inside the dildo (depending on what model you have) to add extra stimulation for the wearer and receiver.

Put a condom on the dildo: It’s a lot easier to clean afterwards and makes it nice and smooth to insert. You might like to put down an old towel for the same reason.

Lube up: Use lots of good-quality anal lube that’s designed for pegging or anal play. You’ll need lots of it. Stop to add more if it starts to feel dry or uncomfortable.

Six Toe-Curling Lubes Every Man Needs In His Bedroom Lube. What is it good for? Absolutely everything! Whether you're having a night in with Mr Hand or getting it on with your main squeeze, here are the six types of lube you should have on standby to make it all feel slip-slidingly great. Read more

Get into position: Some say doggy style works well as a starter position because the wearer has more control but others find it difficult to pull off. Plus, you can’t see their face to read their expressions to find out whether it’s hurting or hellishly good.

Experiment: Try lying behind your partner and penetrating from a spoon position. Add pillows under their hips to make it easier. Also try them lying back, knees pulled up to their chest.

Hold onto the base of the dildo for more control and stay penetrated rather than pull right out while thrusting.

Be patient: Press the head of the dildo against the opening and wait for the anus to relax and open, then penetrate slowly and a little at a time, waiting for the muscles to relax around the dildo at each stage.

Remember the receiver is in charge: A penis has nerve endings, a dildo doesn’t – so the wearer has no idea how deep they are really going. Talk constantly about how they’re feeling.

Don’t thrust fast: Keep it slow and avoid the temptation to ‘pound’, especially as you’re both getting used to it.

Aim towards their belly button to make sure you’re massaging the prostate.

Exit as slowly as you entered: If go too fast the muscles will tense and spasm.

Keep it clean: Never insert a toy that’s been in the anus into the vagina without cleaning it first. The bacteria from the anus can create havoc in the vagina. Don’t go there.

For girl-on-girl vaginal penetration, follow the same instructions as above and make sure she is fully aroused and lubricated before penetrating.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Tracey Cox is one of the world’s foremost writers on sex and relationships. She has written several bestsellers, including Hot Sex: How to Do It and supersex, and has her own product range in partnership with Lovehoney.