What Fancy Treats Did You Buy For Social Distancing?

Photo: Shutterstock

By now, your pantry is most likely stocked with beans and dried pasta, and your freezer is full of—I don’t know—ground beef and butter? But amidst all this stocking up on essentials, it’s important to get a few treats, a few things to amuse your bouche.

Did I buy 12 pounds of dried pasta and four pounds of peanut butter? Yes, but I also bought a big hunk of jowl bacon, a bottle of Fernet-Vallet, and the good strawberry jam (Bonne Maman). If I have to socially distance, I am going to do so with flair, damn it.

But enough about me, what socially distancing treats have you purchased for yourself and loved ones? Did you get something savoury, something sweet, or a little of both? Did you get something extravagant, like caviar? Or something heroic, like a tub of cheese balls? Maybe you got the ingredients to try a fun new recipe, like that shallot pasta everyone is obsessed with. (I did, actually!) What about booze? Did you get some nice wine or a few boxes? Tell me the what foods and beverages that are lifting your spirits during these times (in case I need to replenish my reserves).

