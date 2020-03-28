What Bad Habits Have You Picked Up During The Pandemic?

How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

We’re coming up on the end of another week of physical distancing and sheltering in place—and, for some of us, that means another week of heightened anxiety, unclear routines, and new bad habits.

But that’s ok. If you know you’ve picked up a habit or behaviour that isn’t serving you very well, there’s still time to change. (It’s not like a lot of us are going anywhere, after all.)

Khe Hy, of RadReads, recently told his newsletter readers to ask themselves the following question:

What’s one thing you know you shouldn’t be doing, but you are still doing?

(Or the inverse: What are you not doing, but know you should be doing.)

Picking just one behaviour/habit/activity to either start or stop doing is a good way to feel not only better about your current situation, but also more in control of what happens to you. Today, you’re going to do a dumbbell workout from home. Today, you’re not going to check the news after 5 pm. Today, you’re going to create a new morning routine (or a new evening routine) that will help you be more productive, more present, or more positive.

So. What’s the one coronavirus-anxiety habit you’ve picked up that you know you shouldn’t be doing right now? For me, it’s taking ridiculously long showers. Like, stay in the water until it gets cold long. Once in the morning and once in the evening. That’s not good for my skin, it’s not good for my water bill, it’s theoretically not good for the earth, and the lengthy morning ablution is cutting into my work-from-home workday.

If I can stop taking super-long showers twice a day, what can you stop doing?

