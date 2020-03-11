Watch Six Streaming Services For Free On This Site

Since you might just be working from home right now—if you’re lucky, and your company is sane—why not give yourself a much-needed productivity break with a little Netflix? Or some Amazon Prime Video? Or HBO? Heck, why not watch all three? Not at once, of course; you don’t have the attention for that, nor are you paying that many monthly subscription fees (I hope).

Instead, check out allthestreams.fm, a creative little project from MSCHF that’s bound to be DMCA’d into oblivion by the time this week is over.

When you pull up the site, you’ll see a little slider that allows you to switch between six different streaming services: Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, and Showtime. Click one, and you’ll get a random feed of whatever the site has chosen to play—you don’t get to pick. It’s free (and certainly not legal), but it’s kind of like the iPod Shuffle of streaming mashups.

You’ll notice that you can’t pause the stream or adjust its volume in the site’s primary window—nestled between those graphics of boombox speakers. Instead, click on the icon to expand to a full-screen view, and you’ll be able to pause the feed (but not rewind it), as well as adjust your player’s volume or drop the whole image into a new picture-in-picture mode if your browser supports that.

I love the idea, as do the lawyers for the companies that own the six streaming services featured on the site, I bet. I can’t imagine that allthestreams.fm will last very long, but while it does, check it out if you’re feeling indecisive about what to watch next—or need some background distraction while you work.