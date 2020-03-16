What Is Sour Beer And How Is It Made?

Woolworths Is Giving Free Toilet Paper To Australians In Need

Virgin's Cutting Services Due To Coronavirus — Here's What Changes

Wash Your Hands To Your Favourite Song Instead Of 'Happy Birthday'

I can’t do it anymore. If I sing the words “happy birthday” to myself one more time as I wash my hands, I might combust. It’s actually my birthday today, and the last thing I want to hear is that song. In the video above, I found a solution.

One of the best way to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is to regularly wash your hands. The CDC recommends washing your hands for 20 seconds, which is roughly the amount of time it takes to sing Happy Birthday to yourself twice. Imagine doing that nearly a dozen times a day.

Luckily, a 17-year-old developer named William has created a fun tool that takes the handwashing guide from the UK’s National Health Service and automatically replaces the text with the lyrics of your favourite song.

The tool, called Wash Your Lyrics, is incredibly easy to use. Just enter the title and artist of your favourite song, and lyrics pulled from Genius will be placed on the NHS handwashing guide.

Obviously, it’s not perfect for every song. Some songs work well and can be timed nicely to fit the 20-second goal. Others are too wordy or fall short. But there’s no arguing that washing your hands to Lizzo is objectively better than Happy Birthday.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au coronavirus covid-19 tag-health quarantine self-isolate

How To Self-Quarantine, According To The Government

With coronavirus spreading in Australian capitals, more workers and returning travellers are expected to self-isolate to prevent further spread. The thought of 14 days spent at home sounds like a nightmare for many but it's unfortunately a necessity. Here's what the Federal Department of Health suggests you do.
airlines airports au coronavirus til today-i-learned travel

Today I Learned: Why So Many Empty Planes Are Flying Around

So called "ghost flights" are filling the skies in some parts of the world. I had an assumption that empty, or near-empty flights flew just to cover imbalances when flights to one location were more popular than others. But it turns out there's another reason and it's being linked to coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles