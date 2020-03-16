Wash Your Hands To Your Favourite Song Instead Of 'Happy Birthday'

I can’t do it anymore. If I sing the words “happy birthday” to myself one more time as I wash my hands, I might combust. It’s actually my birthday today, and the last thing I want to hear is that song. In the video above, I found a solution.

One of the best way to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is to regularly wash your hands. The CDC recommends washing your hands for 20 seconds, which is roughly the amount of time it takes to sing Happy Birthday to yourself twice. Imagine doing that nearly a dozen times a day.

Luckily, a 17-year-old developer named William has created a fun tool that takes the handwashing guide from the UK’s National Health Service and automatically replaces the text with the lyrics of your favourite song.

The tool, called Wash Your Lyrics, is incredibly easy to use. Just enter the title and artist of your favourite song, and lyrics pulled from Genius will be placed on the NHS handwashing guide.

Obviously, it’s not perfect for every song. Some songs work well and can be timed nicely to fit the 20-second goal. Others are too wordy or fall short. But there’s no arguing that washing your hands to Lizzo is objectively better than Happy Birthday.