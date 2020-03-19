Try These At-Home Strength Workouts If You're Missing The Gym

The Fastest NBN Plans, According To Netflix

Photo: Shutterstock

Working out from home is the new normal, so plenty of us who normally lift weights or do strength classes are having to figure things out on our own this week. The good news is that many online trainers and fitness personalities have been putting out great home workouts this week. Here are a few of our favourites.

Easy

View this post on Instagram

Arms n core for beginners! (And intermediate/advanced) Per a request from @aubreyhirsch, here are 10 of my favorite upper body exercises that are wonderful for beginners. If you want to make it more challenging just up your weight/reps/sets. If you’re stuck at home without access to dumbbells try using full water bottles, canned beans, bottles of hand lotion-get creative! If you don’t have a band, exercise #6 can be done effectively without it. Try 10 reps of each exercise and repeat as many times as desired. Lmk what you think of this workout and lmk what else you’d like to see! 1. 3-Way Bicep Curls 2. Front and Lateral Shoulder Raider Combo 3. Squat/Dynamic Shoulder Press 4. Triceps Dips 5. Elevated Plank Taps 6. Banded Rear Delt Pull-Downs 7. Overhand and Underhand grip Dead Rows 8. Sit Up with Chest Press 9. Sit Up with Shoulder Press 10. Release Push-Ups

A post shared by Sarah Olive Bergeson (@saraholivebergeson) on

Sarah Olive Bergeson is posting home workouts this week for a variety of levels, and this one focuses on arms and core and is meant for beginners. You’ll need dumbbells but other objects like water bottles can stand in just as well.

Medium

Garage Gym Girl has a few new videos of no-equipment strength workouts including this one for legs, and two upper body workouts focusing on straight arm moves like balancing and supporting, and bent arm moves like pushing and pulling.

Advanced

Alan Thrall posted a garage workout that requires a pull-up bar (or a stand-in like grabbing onto the joists in your basement) but no other specialised equipment. This one should be reasonably challenging even if you’re used to lifting heavy. He also has a sequel with improvised garage equipment like a 5-gallon bucket filled with “random heavy stuff.”

For more ideas for home workouts, including cardio and HIIT options, check out our post on how to work out when you can’t go to the gym. And let us know below what workouts you’ve been doing! There are a ton of great new ones out there, so let’s swap favourites.

