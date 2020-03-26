Track The Coronavirus Clinical Trials Around The World

Image: Getty Images

Vaccines are being worked on around the world in light of the global health crisis being caused by coronavirus. With the wealth of information out there, it can be hard to keep up with where everything's at. Luckily, there's now a site to tell you where they're all happening.

Aussie startup, HealthMatch, is a tool for researchers to help recruit participants for clinical trials but now it's focusing on mapping what's happening in that space with coronavirus, or COVID-19.

While it's usually used to recruit people for clinical trials regarding oncology and chronic conditions, it made the switch to supporting the coronavirus.

"We know that this is a difficult time for many researchers and patients who have also had their clinical trials on other conditions disrupted, delayed or abandoned," a HealthMatch's founder Manuri Gunawardena said.

"When hospitals begin to function as normal and clinical trials resume, we will be there to continue to support our patients, doctors and scientists to get new medicines out to those that need them most."

Right now, the tool shows 143 trials are being conducted around the world with 61 trials in China and 15 trials in the United States.

Image: HealthMatch

The data also splits trials into two categories — observational and interventional. The former are trials looking at observing the disease so we can better understand it while the latter are ones focusing on helping patients — a symptom treatment or vaccine, for example.

While most trials are still a way off, it's certainly a more heartening map to be following when compared to the global case maps.