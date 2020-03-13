You're (Probably) Cooking With Herbs Wrong

Image: Getty Images

Herbs are an essential part of cooking, but it isn't always clear how to use them properly to enhance a recipe. This easy-to-read infographic tells you all about the major herbs and the best pairings for them.

This is a great place to start if you want to expand your cooking skills and experiment a bit. The infographic includes what types of foods go well with a particular herb, and which oils and other herbs are complementary. Some of these are obvious combinations (like chocolate and mint), but try some of the less obvious ones like ginger and dill, or basil and strawberries.

