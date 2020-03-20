These Grocery Stores Have Special Hours For Senior Citizens

How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

Image: Shutterstock

Socially distancing is necessary for all of us right now, but for seniors, it’s essential. To help this vulnerable demographic, many grocery stores have started offering dedicated hours for older customers. Here’s a list of all of the stores we currently know about. If you know about one we haven’t mentioned, be sure to add it in the comments.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods is allowing customers over 60 to come in one hour before the general public each day.

Target

Target has dedicated the first hour of every Wednesday for the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

Smart and Final

Seniors are able to shop from 7:30-8am every day. An ID is required for entry.

Fresh Market

Fresh Market is dedicating its first hour of business each weekday to seniors as well as others that are most at risk.

Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop will open from 6am-7:30am for customers over 60.

Safeway

Safeway stores are open for seniors every Tuesday and Thursday from 7am-9am.

Albertsons

Albertsons and its network of grocery stores are allowing seniors early access to the store from 7-9am every Tuesday and Thursday.

