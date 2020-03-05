The Ultimate Sex Bucket List

Whether you want to bungee jump off Macau Tower, swim with dolphins or catch your favourite band in concert, we bet you have a memorised list of ‘musts’ you’re dying to tick off your to-do list. But what about when it comes to sex?
Even the most adventurous of us won’t have tried everything, so to help inspire your own sexy bucket lists, Lovehoney’s forum members have spilled the beans about the toys, scenarios and kinks they’re keen to explore.
Here are 52 ideas – one to try every week for a whole year! We've broken down the list into separate subcategories to make your life easier. Enjoy!
"I want a [insert sex toy]"
From luxury toys to lingerie worth your entire month’s salary.
1. Sex swing
2. Genital piercing
3. Sex machine
5. Super expensive set of sexy lingerie
6. Lelo toy for every day of the week
Trying new things
Sexy scenarios and new ways to play (whether you’re paired up or solo)
7. Taking sexy photos
8. Anal gaping (anal play where the anus remains open for an extended period of time)
9. Squirting (female ejaculation)
10. Being blindfolded
11. Tantric sex
12. Food in the bedroom (also known as “sploshing”)
13. Watersports (urinating on, or being urinated on by, a partner)
14. Role play as people we know
15. Pegging
16. Foot play
17. Double or triple penetration
18. Being a ‘sugar baby’ (a partner in a relationship with a sugar daddy or mama)
19. Fisting
20. Sex with someone of the same sex
21. Going to a sex show with a partner
22. Converting a room of the house into a playroom (eat your heart out, Christian Grey)
Adding a third (or fourth) person
Involve an enthusiastic extra or embrace your inner exhibitionist.
23. Having a threesome/foursome
24. Having sex with another couple watching
25. Cuckolding (where a man watches his partner have sex with another man or men, or ‘cuckqueening’ if the genders are flipped)
26. Watching another couple have sex
Embark on a BDSM adventure
Dip your toe into the world of bondage or indulge in impact play.
27. Shibari (Japanese rope bondage)
28. Going to a fetish club
29. Being a dom for the weekend
30. Suspension (a form of bondage where a bound person is hung from one or more overhead suspension points)
31. Hiring a dungeon for the day
32. Exploring submission/dominance with a partner
Take things outside the bedroom
Explore public play with remote control toys or enjoy open air adventures (always avoid anything that might land you in hot water!)
33. Wearing vibrating knickers in public
34. Medical fetish
35. Going on a date wearing a cock cage
Sex on...
36. A trampoline
37. A boat
38. The hood of a car
39. On a bale of hay
40. A beach
41. A forest floor
Sex in…
42. A sauna
43. A plane
44. A lift
45. A dungeon
46. An open field
47. A castle
48. A pool or hot tub
At…
49. A party
50. A festival
51. A swingers club
Sex under…
52. The Northern Lights
Cecile Sharpe is a blogger and sex expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Are you really encouraging people to do a bunch of these things? Really?
Not a bunch of them. All of them.
Whats the issue?
Some of them aren't exactly healthy things to do, physical, mentally or for maintaining a relationship.
- Genital piercing isn't without risks.
- Industrial sex machines aren't really something most people can afford to or should or need to buy.
- Buying a sex toy for every day of the week is excessive.
- Anal gaping isn't exactly a normal activity or something anyone should seek to normalise. It also brings with it possibilities for permanent injury.
- Squirting isn't something everyone can do and promoting this as such can lead to an unhealthy sex life as people feel something is wrong with them. Or put expectations on recreating acts from porn.
- Why does the website want to encourage people pissing on each other? Which is normalising degrading porn into a normal sex life. Which is not healthy.
- Woman using strap on dildo's to anally have sex with men, once again isn't something considered normal behaviour and for everyone. Strap on dildo's also pose a risk to physical injury to the receiver.
- Fisting certainly isn't normal behaviour or behaviour this website should seek to normalise. Anuses are not designed to be manipulated in this manner and can lead to permanent physical injury.
- Encouraging people to see out a richer older partner to exploit is not positive social behaviour.
- Going to sex shows often tends to suggest while overseas where the performers are often exploited in the sex trade.
- People can't afford to buy houses these days and yet they're suggesting having a sex playroom is something normal when it's not obtainable to most people.
- Cuckholding is not a normal behaviour and I don't see why they wish to normalise that. It's not for everyone and can detrimentally impact healthy relationships. As well as opening up relationships to STI risks. Similar to the gang bang suggestion.
- Fetish clubs and general fetish behaviour works for people with fetishes. Once again, these minority sex quirks should not be promoted as normal sex behaviour. The normalisation of more extreme behaviours have been having a negative impact on the sex lives of large numbers of people. In particular younger people growing up in the age of extreme porn warping their view of a healthy and normal sex life.
- Where exactly does someone find a sex dungeon to hire for the day?
- Having sex on a bail of hay should come with a warning to use a blanket underneath. The same with a forest floor.
- Sex on a plane is inconsiderate and non hygienic. Unless one flies private.
- Where exactly does someone find a castle to have sex in?
- Why are they encouraging sex in public, that's not exactly legal.
- Swinging isn't exactly healthy for many peoples sexual relationships.
To name just a few of the issues.Last edited 12/04/18 2:01 pm
You have thought about this, haven’t you?
You need to get laid.
In a castle.