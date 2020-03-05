The Secret To This Towering, Fluffy Pancake Is Mayonnaise

The Fastest NBN Plans According To The ACCC

Just so it's out there — Mayonnaise is basically just eggs and oil. You're going to be freaked out here, but remember: Eggs and oil.

Keeping that in mind, I would like to suggest that you try making pancakes — yes, the sweet kind, the kind with maple syrup — with mayonnaise in them.

The brave souls at Food52 tried out a Japanese pancake recipe that made the rounds not long ago, with mayonnaise and sparkling water in the ingredient list. The recipe procedure's non-standard, too, compared to Western pancakes —- you mix eggs, sparkling water and mayo in the same pot that the pancake cooks in, then add flour as you cook it over a low flame.

The results is a tall, spongey pancake with a hint of tartness. It plays well with syrup and would be great with fruit in it, too. And did I mention you'll dirty zero bowls in the process?

And then make a mayonnaise-fried grilled cheese for lunch.

[Via Food52]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

