The Secret To Keeping Your Tomatoes Super Fresh

One of my favourite snacks is tomato sandwiches - yes, just tomato - which is a deceptively simple and vastly underrated lunch. However, I can get a little overzealous, and end up with a few too many 'maters after a trip to the grocery store. Luckily, J. Kenji Lopez-Alt of Serious Eats has a few ways to keep my favourite vegetable (or berry, if you insist) super fresh.

Photo by Dan Zen.

How To Be Properly Pedantic About Fruits And Vegetables

If you think you're a smartypants because you know a tomato is a fruit, buckle up. You're right, but a tomato is also a vegetable. And rice is a fruit. And some of the things you think are fruits — strawberries, for example — aren't actually what they seem.

As Kenji explains in the link below, most of a tomato's moisture escapes from the stem, and storing them upside down on a flat surface can help prevent this. This is a great tip if you have enough room in your fridge for a whole plate of tomatoes, but not everyone does.

Don't fret — there's a quick fix. Just cover the stem with a bit of tape, making sure you remove any leafy bits first. The tape will prevent the loss of precious moisture, and keep your tomatoes firm, plump and juicy, until you're ready for your next tomato sandwich.

Every Way To Eat A Tomato

I love berries as much as the next person, but tomatoes are the real reason for the sunny season. These jewels of the vine have so much to give, and sometimes I get overwhelmed by all the potential deliciousness. To help get the most out of the season, here are some of the best ways to eat this delicious, sweet, and tangy fruit.

