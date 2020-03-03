Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

Reminder: This Is What NSW's Phone-Detecting Cameras Look Like

The Internet Archive's VHS Vault Is A 1990s Pop Culture Goldmine

Photo: Shutterstock

If you’re someone who has lost hours, if not days, watching old TV clips from your childhood on YouTube, block off some time in your calendar, because you’re about to lose another chunk of your adult life. The Internet Archive—aka the Wayback Machine—now has more than 20,000 VHS recordings available to view for free on its website.

Though the VHS Vault has been around for a while, it has had a lot of recent additions thanks to an organisation called Vista Group, which has been uploading hundreds of new videos since the start of 2020, VICE reported.

So what kind of gems will you find in the VHS Vault? The clips, shows and films run the gamut from instructional videos, to documentaries, to children’s programs, to workout videos. Want to watch the 1935 film version of Les Misérables? It’s on there. Want to work out with Traci Lords? Your wish is the VHS Vault’s command. Want to watch every single episode of Salute Your Shorts? Get ready to spend some quality time with Budnick, Dina and Ug Lee. How about an introduction to Windows 95 with Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry? Yes, that exists, and it’s on there, too.

New videos are being added every day, so even if you work your way through everything you think you want to watch, there are more on their way. And though it’s not the most user-friendly site in the world, it’s relatively easy to search for videos via keywords either in the metadata or the text contents. You can also narrow it down by who uploaded the video, which year it was uploaded, the language, and topics and subjects (like PBS, commercials, Nickelodeon and puppet).

So if you end up having to hole up at home because you’re not feeling well, you could do worse than spending a few hours making your way through these videos. Better yet, you won’t even have to rewind them.

Comments

  • Transientmind @transientmind

    ( ☉ д ☉ )

    Oh.

    My.

    God...

    BRB, booking rec leave for the next three months.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature job-search jobs resumes

Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

I will read your resume unless it's 10 pages, but (just as you didn't want to write your resume) I really don't want to read your resume. To put it another way, I don't want to read it because I must in order to make a yes/no decision.
android au google-pixel ios iphone saga

Thanks Google, I Hate It

Android tends to beat iOS in reviews on customisation, app selection, and cloud integration so after five years with an iPhone, I decided to put Android to the test and buy a Google Pixel. A year later, I wish I hadn't switched.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles