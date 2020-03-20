The Do's And Don'ts Of Disinfecting Your Phone

How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

At this point, we’re all well aware of the US CDC’s recommendation to wash our hands to combat the coronavirus. The cleanliness of our phones, however, is getting far less attention. In the video above, I go over the basic do’s and don’ts of disinfecting a smartphone without damaging it.

The Do’s

While it’s been common practice to avoid cleaning phones with disinfectant wipes, Apple has recently said it’s ok to use them. To avoid damaging the protective coating on the touchscreen, it’s best to use disinfectant wipes that contain 70% isopropyl alcohol. Apple recommends Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and the CDC says any wipes registered by the EPA should be fine.

When wiping down the phone, take care to be gentle and not apply too much pressure. For added protection, wear disposable gloves so as not to spread any germs to your hands. Once the phone is clean, don’t forget to wipe down your case too.

And finally, give your hands another good wash.

The Don’ts

If you can’t get your hands on disinfectant wipes, don’t try to make your own homemade cleaning solution. If the concentration isn’t just right, there’s a chance of damaging the touchscreen coating. You’ll also want to avoid using heavy-duty wipes, bleach, or general cleaning sprays.

And while most modern smartphones have some level of water resistance, it’s a good idea to avoid getting any liquid in ports and speak grilles. Be sure to avoid wiping down the phone with abrasive cloths or paper towels. Instead, clean up the liquid using a soft material like a microfiber cloth.

