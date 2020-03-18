The CDC-Approved Method To Washing Your Hands, Step By Step

In the interest of public health, and for those of you who are visual learners, we present this video guide to properly washing your hands.
Here are the steps:
-
Wet your hands. Use warm or cool water as hot water may be too harsh.
-
Turn off the faucet while you scrub to conserve water.
-
Lather up with soap and scrub for 20 seconds (roughly the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice).
-
Be sure to get the backs of your hands, wrists, fingernails, and thumbs.
-
Rinse for 10 seconds (1 “Happy Birthday”).
-
Dry thoroughly and apply some hand lotion.
