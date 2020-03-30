The Best Sex Toys That Don't Look Like Sex Toys

Image: Getty Images

Sex toys aren't anything to be ashamed of. With that said, you probably don't want your roommates (or God forbid, your parents) to accidentally catch an eyeful of your collection. With that in mind, here are ten discreet products that double as everyday objects - without compromising on pleasure.

Some of these sex toys are deliberately modeled to look like something more innocent. Others are avant-garde enough to fly under the radar. All of them can be safely left around the house without attracting the interest of prurient or puritanical acquaintances. (There are even a couple of options for men!)

Lelo Mia 2 Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator ($82.46)

Treat your velvet bean to 6 thrilling speeds and 5 teasing patterns in a lipstick-shaped vibe that's 100% more powerful than its predecessor. The luxurious USB rechargeable Lelo Mia 2 is super-sleek, the height of sophistication and supremely satisfying.

Satisfyer Penguin USB Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator ($89.95)

This pretty penguin clitoral stimulator will give you more than just Happy Feet. Super cute and whisper-quiet, it'll stimulate your clit to orgasmic bliss with 11 intense pulsating suction patterns for the most pleasurable of playtimes.

Red Hot USB Rechargeable Silicone Flickering Tongue Vibrator ($72.95)

Small and slim, the power behind this pretty package will leave you completely tongue-tied. Tapered to a flicking tip, this clitoral vibrator has 3 speeds and 7 patterns to beat back and forth against your clit until an inevitable climax your way comes.

Lovehoney Jewelled Heart Metal Beginner's Butt Plug 2.5 Inch ($79.95)

Delve into the heart of your pleasure with this steel, jewelled butt plug. With 2.5 inches of insertable length, this smooth 145g metal plug is perfect for those just beginning their anal play love affair. Just add lube to embark on an anal adventure.

Doc Johnson Belladonna's Magic Hand Dildo ($44.95)

Legendary porn star Belladonna is here to lend a helping hand with your fisting fantasies. If you like the idea of fisting but don't know where to start, this is the fisting dildo for you. Twist and thrust it gently inside you for intense sensations.

njoy Pure Wand Stainless Steel Dildo ($199.95)

This sensually curved beauty provides a direct connection to your favourite spot - G-Spot, P-Spot or wherever feels good! Crafted in njoy's trademark gleaming medical-grade stainless steel, it has the perfect curvature for every pleasure point!

Lovehoney Marbled Sensual Glass Prober ($49.95)

You know how some food is almost too beautiful to eat? Well, this gorgeous glass dildo is almost too stunning to use - almost. Featuring a wavy, curved shaft that delivers powerfully potent internal massages, it feels every inch as incredible as it looks.

Coco Cameron is a blogger and sex toy expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.

