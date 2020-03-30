Telstra Mobile Broadband Is Actually Affordable Right Now

Image: NBC

It's a tough time for Australians right now but one expense many of us will continue to have will be on our internet connection. Telstra, while being known for its reliability, seldom features on any bargain lists. Its latest deal, however, is slashing the price of its mobile broadband deals so if you're in the market, here's what Telstra is offering — you'll just need to make your mind up before 6 April when the offers end.

10GB mobile broadband plan

This plan is for your casual browsers as 10GB won't get you too far in 2020. If you're just checking websites and some emails and no streaming, it'll do you fine for $15 a month.

But it's not all bad news, you'll get some data-free streaming inclusions. Apple Music won't eat your data while when sport — AFL, AFLW, NRL, Netball and the Hyundai A-League — returns to our screens, they'll be chucked in separate to your data limits.

Just remember, it's BYO modem.

50GB mobile broadband plan

If your life is a little more data-intensive, there's a 50GB option available. Just like the one above, you'll get all those data-free streaming options but you'll get an extra 40GB of data to deal with for $40 a month.

The best part is, it's contract-free so you can cancel any time you like.

100GB mobile broadband plan

Finally, there's the big daddy of plans — the 100GB plan. This should cover most casual streaming as well as a few YouTube sessions and will now only cost you $60 a month, down from $75.

It's BYO modem and contract-free so if you decide mobile broadband isn't for you, there's no strings attached.

Telstra's offers end on 6 April so get in while it's available.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.