Tell Google Maps Your Dietary Preferences To Get More Customised Search Results

Image: Shutterstock

We all have food preferences of some kind. Maybe you’re a vegetarian or allergic to shellfish, or perhaps you just really don’t like pizza. When you’re using Google Maps to find food recommendations; however, by default, it will show you all the options out there, not just the ones you’re likely to want to eat. That is, unless you tell Google Maps what those preferences are.

Earlier this week Android Central pointed out that you can actually tell Google Maps what kind of food you’re typically interested in, so it can customise the recommendations it gives you based on what you’re likely to want to way.

To customise yours, launch Google Maps and then tap on your profile icon. From there, select Settings followed by “Exploring places” and then “Food & drink preferences.” From there you’ll be able to add different types of dietary preferences as well as let Maps know if there’s a particular type of cuisine you’re interested in.

For instance, you can tell Google Maps that you’re Gluten-free or a vegan. You can also say you’re interested in things like Australian food or Bubble tea, or less interested in chain restaurants like Chilli’s or Applebees.

Screenshot: E.Price

After you set that up, whenever you search for food within Google Maps your preferences will be taken into account in the results. You’re probably still likely to get a few recommendations that aren’t quite the perfect fit, but overall it can be a great way to weed out some options you’ll never want to eat while highlighting some of those that you would probably like to check out.

