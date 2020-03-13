The House The NBN Forgot

A Plane Engineer Just Invented A 'Middle Seat' Hack - And It's Ingenious

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

Teach Little Kids To Cough Into Their 'Cough Pocket'

Photo: Shutterstock

With the coronavirus making its way into our communities, we’ve stocked up on disinfectant and hand sanitizer (if we could find it), we’ve finally learned how to properly wash our hands after a lifetime of inadequate lathering, and now we’ve got to get our kids to stop coughing all over the place.

But getting kids—especially toddlers and preschoolers—to stop coughing brazenly into the air is no easy feat. Even getting them to cover their mouth with a hand feels like progress, but it’s really not—because now they’re going to use that hand to spread their germs on every possible surface.

So we try to teach them to cough into their elbows, like civilized, non-germ-spreading folks do. But saying “cough into your elbow” is not nearly as cute, catchy or memorable as saying, “use your cough pocket.” Preschool teacher Laurie Goff explains on Twitter:

“Simple, easy to use, it’s on your body, it’s free, it’s always with you,” Goff points out.

Adults should also model this practice by coughing and/or sneezing into their own cough pockets.

Meet the smartest parents on Earth! Join our parenting Facebook group.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cats dogs infographics pets

Seven Reasons Dogs Are Better Than Cats

Despite what we may think, most dogs don't actually enjoy being hugged and cuddled by their owners. They put up with it because they love you. This infographic lists seven scientific facts about canines that support the "man's best friend" colloquialism. In short, they might hate hugs, but they're still better than cats.
games gaming-console ps4 video-games xbox

Don't Throw Your Old Xbox Or PlayStation In The Bin

While used PS4s and Xboxes may not make up a significant portion of e-waste, that doesn’t mean they aren’t contributing to the problem. If you have any used gaming consoles, don’t trash them — you can likely re-sell them at any electronics store or recycle them at the very least.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles