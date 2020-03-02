Take A Quick Photo Of Your Child Before Heading Into Crowded Places

Image: Shutterstock

Even the most diligent of parents can unexpectedly lose track of their youngsters, especially in crowded and attention-grabbing places like amusement parks, fairs, and shopping malls. This week reddit user ChadNFreud made a great suggestion on what to do before you head into that crowded situation with a child or challenged adult: snap a picture.

A photo certainly isn’t going to prevent you from losing track of your child, but it can make finding them significantly easier since you’ll have an exceptionally recent photo of them in the exact clothing they were wearing when you were unexpectedly separated.

That photo can serve as a reminder to you that your child was wearing a red shirt, for instance, and can be quickly and easily distributed to security, who will know without question that they’re looking at your child should they find them.

In the comments of ChadNFreud’s post several other parents chimed in with their own ideas.

Another good one: pick a meeting spot to go to should you become separated. For instance, you might tell your child to head to the snack bar at Target if they can’t find you. For larger events like amusement parks, a good plan is to tell your child to stay exactly where they are if they lose track of you. When you realise they’re gone, you can backtrack and find them where you were separated. Should the child try to hunt for you, then you run the risk of missing each other during the search process.

The key is having a plan in place, even if you don’t think you’ll need it, that you’re confident your child can remember and execute. And snapping a picture before you begin definitely can’t hurt.