Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

Reminder: This Is What NSW's Phone-Detecting Cameras Look Like

57 Things To Ask Your Google Home

Take A Quick Photo Of Your Child Before Heading Into Crowded Places

Image: Shutterstock

Even the most diligent of parents can unexpectedly lose track of their youngsters, especially in crowded and attention-grabbing places like amusement parks, fairs, and shopping malls. This week reddit user ChadNFreud made a great suggestion on what to do before you head into that crowded situation with a child or challenged adult: snap a picture.

A photo certainly isn’t going to prevent you from losing track of your child, but it can make finding them significantly easier since you’ll have an exceptionally recent photo of them in the exact clothing they were wearing when you were unexpectedly separated.

That photo can serve as a reminder to you that your child was wearing a red shirt, for instance, and can be quickly and easily distributed to security, who will know without question that they’re looking at your child should they find them.

In the comments of ChadNFreud’s post several other parents chimed in with their own ideas.

Another good one: pick a meeting spot to go to should you become separated. For instance, you might tell your child to head to the snack bar at Target if they can’t find you. For larger events like amusement parks, a good plan is to tell your child to stay exactly where they are if they lose track of you. When you realise they’re gone, you can backtrack and find them where you were separated. Should the child try to hunt for you, then you run the risk of missing each other during the search process.

The key is having a plan in place, even if you don’t think you’ll need it, that you’re confident your child can remember and execute. And snapping a picture before you begin definitely can’t hurt.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature job-search jobs resumes

Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

I will read your resume unless it's 10 pages, but (just as you didn't want to write your resume) I really don't want to read your resume. To put it another way, I don't want to read it because I must in order to make a yes/no decision.
anzac-day government laws legislation long-weekend states

Reminder: No ANZAC Day Long Weekend For Most States This Year

Australians love their public holidays and when they happen to fall on the weekend, we're grateful when we get the Monday off as a substitute. One of the more sombre public holidays is ANZAC Day and in 2020, it falls on a Saturday. Unfortunately for some, only two states will be getting replacement days this year, meaning most of us will need to be back at work on a Monday. Here's what you need to know.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles