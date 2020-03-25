T-Mobile Users Can Get Two Months Of YouTube Premium For Free

T-Mobile is offering its U.S. customers a few two-month trial of YouTube Premium. The deal is part of T-Mobile’s “T-Mobile Tuesdays” program. Starting today, you have until April 21st to save the offer to your account. It must be redeemed by May 1.
YouTube Premium offers videos ad-free and allows for offline downloads as well as for videos to be played in the background (for instance if you wanted to listen to a video on your phone while also checking email or texting).
Unlike similar promotions, you can actually take advantage of this deal even if you’re already a YouTube Premium subscriber, PhoneArena notes. If you’re already a subscriber you can just cancel your subscription and then sign up to take advantage of T-Mobile’s deal for 60 days instead.
At the end of the trial, you’ll be charged $US11.99 ($21) a month for the service, so like all free trials, you’ll want to set a calendar reminder to cancel this one before the trial is up if you don’t want to end up having to pay.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink